In a surprising move, Spain's new manager, Luis de la Fuente, has named Alvaro Morata the captain and Dani Carvajal the vice-captain ahead of their Euro 2024 qualifiers against Norway and Scotland, as per Diario AS.

The decision comes after the retirement of Sergio Ramos from international football, who had been the captain for many years. Ramos' absence from the 2022 World Cup squad led to a vacancy in the captain's post, which Morata has now filled.

Morata, who plays for Atletico Madrid, has had a successful career and has represented the Spain team on numerous occasions. The striker's experience and leadership skills make him suitable for the captain's role.

Meanwhile, Dani Carvajal has been named the vice-captain, another surprising decision by De la Fuente. The Real Madrid right-back has been in good form lately and has earned the trust of the manager with his performances on the pitch.

Spain's new captain and vice-captain will lead the team in their upcoming Euro qualifier matches against Norway and Scotland. The match will mark Luis de la Fuente's first project as the new manager of the Spanish national team since the departure of Luis Enrique.

Spain had a disappointing campaign at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, which led to the departure of Luis Enrique. They will now look to bounce back and regain their form under new captain Morata and his deputy Carvajal.

La Furia Roja have a rich history of success in international football. The appointment of Morata and Carvajal as the new captain and vice-captain is a significant step towards the team's future success. Fans will hope the new leadership duo can return Spain to their glory days.

Spain divided into 'groups' of Real Madrid and Barcelona players

According to an El Chiringuito TV, the Spain team is divided into 'groups,' with players from Real Madrid and Barcelona kept separate. The news has left fans disappointed as they reminisce about the days when players from both clubs came together to play for the national team.

The rivalry between Real Madrid and Barcelona is well-known but has never hindered the Spain team's success. Fans believe that the team's unity is paramount and that players should put aside their club rivalries when representing their country.

Whether the division between the Real Madrid and Barcelona players is due to personal conflicts or simply a matter of comfort is unclear. Whatever the reason, fans will hope that the players can come together and put aside their differences for Spain's success.

