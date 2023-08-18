SPL champions Al-Ittihad in hurry to sign either PSG or Manchester United superstars in blockbuster move: Reports

Al Ittihad have reportedly set sights on PSG star Marquihos and Manchester United's Raphael Varane. The SPL champions are looking to bolster their defence after getting their midfield sorted.

As per UOL, Marquinhos and Varane are the latest on Al Ittihad's wishlist. They claim that manager Nuno Espirito Santo wants a strong defender in the squad, and the two aforementioned players are his top targets.

The Saudi Pro League side are yet to make a move for either defender but are ready to launch bids. They have bolstered their squad with the signings of N'Golo Kante, Karim Benzema, Jota and Fabinho this summer.

Santo now wants a defender but could face a tough task of convincing Marquinhos. The aforementioned report claims that the Brazilian is happy in Paris and wants to see out his contract, which expires in 2028.

Varane, meanwhile, is also settled at Manchester United and is a vital part of Erik ten Hag's starting XI. However, the Frenchman is not happy with the recent change in rules and openly questioned the Premier League and The FA on social media.

Former PSG star wants Marquinhos sold this summer

Former PSG star Jerome Rothen has urged the club to sell Marquinhos this summer. He reckons the Brazilian is a big part of the reason why the club have not been successful in the UEFA Champions League.

Rothen told RMC Sport earlier this year that letting go of Neymar was a tough task but one that needed to be done. The Brazilian has now moved to Al Hilal, but Marquinhos remains at PSG. Rother said:

"Getting (Neymar) to leave today is very complicated. Above all, it would be a waste of time because if there is to be a radical change in the locker room, you have to break Neymar's allies in the locker room, cut off the heads of some.

"A Verratti, for example, is not enough in relation to its investment. There are others, like Lionel Messi, at the end of the contract, which should not be extended, or Sergio Ramos at the end of the contract too. Me, I would go more on these players; it is more feasible."

He added:

"Verratti, you put him on the transfer market; even if he has not extended for a long time, I think there are clubs that will go there. There will be suitors to take Verratti but also to take Marquinhos. It's hard when

"I say that because he's your captain, but these guys symbolise the failure of PSG in the European Cup."

Marco Verratti is not a part of PSG's first team training and has been put on the transfer list by new boss Luis Enrique, as per L'Equipe.