Ten Hag uncompromisingly rejects demand from senior Manchester United players after Chelsea win - Reports

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has rejected demands from senior players over rest days following the 2-1 Premier League win over Chelsea on Wednesday (December 6).

A Scott McTominay brace either side of Cole Palmer's 45th-strike for Chelsea helped the Red Devils take all three points after captain Bruno Fernandes had missed an early penalty.

The win took Ten Hag's side to sixth in the standings, nine points behind leaders Arsenal (36) after 15 games. However, as per The Mail Online (via Sport Bible), some senior United players are not happy with their limited rest days.

Apparently, Ten Hag gives a weekly training schedule to all players but reserves the right to change it depending on results. Some of them, though, want to have more notice to plan their week.

United's leadership group reportedly comprises Luke Shaw, Marcus Rashford, Raphael Varane, Casemiro, Lisandro Martinez and reserve goalkeeper Tom Heaton.

Not all of them, though, have complained, though, as per The Mail, which reports that Ten Hag 'listened' to the concerns but was 'uncompromising' in not acceding, as he demands the 'highest level of dedication and sacrifice'.

"We are pleased with the result and the performance" - Manchester United manager after Chelsea win

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is satisfied with the three points following a hard-fought clash with Chelsea.

McTominay opened the scoring in the 19th minute before Palmer levelled proceedings on the cusp of half-time. The Scot, though, struck again, in the 69th minute, which proved to be the match-winner.

Coming off a 1-0 defeat at Newcastle in their previous league outing, United returned to winning ways. A 'pleased' Ten Hag told BBC Match of the Day:

"I can always have complaints, but we are pleased with the result and the performance. We deserved this. We wanted to send this message to crowd, but this is also our style. In the first 30 minutes, we did it perfectly on the pitch."

The Red Devils next take on Bournemouth at home in the Premier League on Saturday (December 9).