"Things can change" - Fabrizio Romano on Cristiano Ronaldo's future at Manchester United 

Acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has said that Manchester United are not open to selling Cristiano Ronaldo but believes things may not go according to plan. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner joined the Red Devils from Juventus last summer for £13 million and was expected to transform the club into a Premier League title contender.

Despite the 37-year-old scoring an impressive 24 goals in 38 appearances across competitions, United endured a torrid trophyless campaign. They finished sixth in the Premier League, missing out on next season's UEFA Champions League.

Erik ten Hag has been appointed the club's new manager and is expected to rebuild the squad this summer. However, the Red Devils are yet to make any signings, leaving Ronaldo frustrated and concerned, as per Republicworld.

Romano has said that Ten Hag and United want the forward to stay, but the Portuguese's departure cannot be ruled out.

"Transfer window's still long, things can change. ... but Manchester United are clear on Cristiano Ronaldo; he's considered not for sale; no talks now ongoing to sell him. Manchester United and Erik ten Hag both want Cristiano to stay and expect him to be part of the team," tweeted Romano.

Ronaldo has one year left on his contract with United. The club, though, face an uncertain future under Ten Hag. The Portuguese star is in the twilight of his career and might prefer playing at a club that play in the UEFA Champions League and win trophies.

Chelsea to sign Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo?

As per The Athletic, Chelsea's new owner Todd Boehly held a meeting with Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendes in Portugal last week. It's unclear whether they discussed a potential move for Ronaldo, but the Blues could look to sign the 37-year-old, as they need a top-quality striker.

Romelu Lukaku is set to leave the west London club and re-join Inter Milan on a season-long loan deal. The Belgian will have his medical with the Nerazzurri next week. Chelsea will be keen to sign a replacement for the 28-year-old.

The Blues could be a potential destination for Ronaldo, who is seemingly unsure of United's plans and transfer strategy. The veteran forward is, however, unlikely to entertain the thought of joining one of the Red Devils' biggest rivals.

