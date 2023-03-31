Thomas Tuchel wants Bayern Munich to sign Real Madrid target really liked by Florentino Perez - Reports

Bayern Munich have reportedly entered the race to sign Real Madrid target Rasmus Hojlund. The youngster has been in fine form for Atalanta, attracting interest from the big guns.

As per El Nacional, Hojlund is in demand now, and Real Madrid are set to face competition from Bayern Munich for his services. The 20-year-old has scored seven times in 23 Serie A games, and new Bayern boss Thomas Tuchel wants to add him to his squad.

Bayern are looking to sign a replacement for the departed Robert Lewandowski, who left for Barcelona last summer. They have Eric Choupo-Moting as their main forward, with Sadio Mane chipping in when needed.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid see Hojlund as the long-term successor to Karim Benzema. The Frenchman's contract is yet to be renewed, and reports suggest that he could be heading out in the summer.

Bayern Munich beat Real Madrid to Thomas Tuchel

Thomas Tuchel was also of interest to Real Madrid and Bayern Munich earlier this year. However, the German side won that race by sacking Julian Nagelsmann last week.

Speaking on the decision to appoint Tuchel, Bayern CEO Oliver Kahn said:

"You don't have to discuss his qualities; they are impressive. His career is also a testament to that. Leading a squad like PSG is not easy. He led them to the Champions League final. Also at Chelsea, he worked very successfully from day one. It's an impressive CV. There's always a personal development behind it. That's why we're very happy that Thomas Tuchel is now our coach."

Tuchel also spoke at his unveiling:

"I can understand that it feels very humbling for Julian. It's not my responsibility, so I'm allowing myself to approach the task full of anticipation and energy. I'm not going to talk to Julian directly because I want to approach the task with an open mind."

When quizzed about the squad at his disposal, Tuchel added:

"We have to build on the starting position that Julian has created with the team, that we have a chance of winning the trophy in all three competitions. There are risks involved, of course. But we love the pressure and the stress. My love for the game is much greater than any concerns. It's about approaching the task with confidence - we want to be contenders for all three trophies."

Tuchel was without a job after being sacked by Chelsea in September.

