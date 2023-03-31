Tottenham considered move for Cristiano Ronaldo at end of his tumultuous time at Manchester United last year - Reports

Tottenham Hotspur reportedly considered a move for Cristiano Ronaldo last summer when the Portugal international was believed to be pondering an exit from Manchester United.

Despite enjoying a solid comeback season (2021-22) for the Red Devils, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner was understood to be looking for a new club last summer. Manchester United's lack of UEFA Champions League football in the ongoing 2022-23 campaign was believed to be the key motivation behind Ronaldo's desperate desire to leave the club.

As per Sportsmail reporter Ian Ladyman, Tottenham considered making a move for the Portuguese superstar. Spurs chairman Daniel Levy and then-manager Antonio Conte reportedly discussed the possibility of bringing Ronaldo to the north London club. However, they eventually decided against making a move for the then-Manchester United superstar.

Ronaldo eventually left the Old Trafford club for Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr to become the highest-paid player on the planet. The Portuguese attacker went out of favour under Erik ten Hag and scored just thrice in 16 games across competitions.

The former Real Madrid star caused plenty of controversy with his actions on and off the pitch, eventually leading the Red Devils terminating his deal by mutual consent in November last year.

Ronaldo has been an immediate success following his move to Riyadh-based Al-Nassr, where he has scored nine goals and provided two assists in ten games across competitions.

Meanwhile, Antonio Conte has left Tottenham by mutual consent following his extraordinary rant following the 3-3 Premier League draw with Southampton in the team's last Premier League outing before the international break.

Wayne Rooney makes honest admission about Cristiano Ronaldo’s Manchester United exit

Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney has said that his former teammate Cristiano Ronaldo used the Piers Morgan interview to fulfil his desire to leave the club.

Speaking to CNN, the former England striker said:

“I suppose he got what he wanted. For Manchester United, it was important to move on as quick as possible from that and really refocus on the group of players who were there and wanted to be there. And I think that’s where Ten Hag has done a really good job in refocusing the players and getting them in a position where they are obviously comfortably in the top four and also winning the cup.”

Erik ten Hag's side have done admirably well in the absence of Ronaldo following his controversial exit. Cristiano Ronaldo, meanwhile, has also settled in quite well at Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League.

Paul Merson predicts Man City vs Liverpool and other Premier League GW 29 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes