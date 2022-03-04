Tottenham Hotspur boss Antonio Conte tells Fabio Paratici he wants 20-year-old Bundesliga defender - Reports

According to reports, Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing RB Leipzig defender Josko Gvardiol. Spurs manager Antonio Conte has reportedly put Gvardiol above the likes of Sven Botman and Pau Torres on his priority list.

Gvardiol is just 20, but has already made a name for himself at the top level. He made his senior debut for Dinamo Zabreg in 2019, and played 52 games for them across competitions.

He was then signed by RB Leipzig in 2021 for around €18.2 million. The Croat has made 33 appearances so far this season for the German club across competitions. He has also scored twice and made three assists.

Croatian centreback Josko Gvardiol seems to have overtaken Pau Torres and Sven Botman as Tottenham number one target to reinforce its defence this summer.

Gvardiol's contract with Leipzig ends in 2026. Hence, if another club are to prise him away, they will have to pay around €30 million in the summer.

Tottenham might be willing to pay that amount, as Gvardiol already has the approval of Conte. Spurs have had issues in defence, and one area of concern is left centre-back. Ben Davies currently occupies that role, but there is no backup for him. Gvardiol could fit into that role perfectly.

It could be a great buy for Spurs if they manage to get the deal over the line.

Tottenham Hotspur looking for a major rebuild in the summer

This could be one of the biggest summer transfer windows for Tottenham Hotspur. They need a major rebuild in many areas of the squad, and come summer, they might look to shell out some cash to do that.

That will also depend on the loan spells of Tanguy Ndombele (Lille), Giovani lo Celso (Villarreal) and Bryan Gil (Valencia). Spurs will hope to sell the former two in the summer. Meanwhile, Gil and Metz's Pape Matar Sarr are likely to return to the club.

The right wing-back position is an area of major concern. Spurs have been linked with Nottingham Forest's Djed Spence, Southampton's Tino Livramento and Brighton & Hove Albion's Tariq Lamptey.

Another Brighton player they are interested in is Yves Bissouma. However, they might have to face competition from Manchester United for the midfielder.

Tottenham have set their sights on signing Southampton right-back Tino Livramento this summer. Paratici has already made preliminary moves.



- Football Insider Tottenham have set their sights on signing Southampton right-back Tino Livramento this summer. Paratici has already made preliminary moves.- Football Insider https://t.co/8QMUd66epn

Gareth Bale's return could be on the cards too, with the Welshman's contract with Real Madrid expiring in the summer. Tottenham are also reportedly set to compete for Paulo Dybala and Stefan de Vrij.

Spurs fans will certainly hope for a big summer as they look to end their 14-year drought without a trophy.

Edited by Bhargav