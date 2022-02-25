Tottenham Hotspur considering bringing back Mauricio Pochettino amid Antonio Conte's uncertain future - Reports

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly considering bringing back current Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) manager Mauricio Pochettino, as Antonio Conte's is under speculation.

Sports Witness has reported that Tottenham manager Conte has become an option for PSG who are considering the future of their current boss Mauricio Pochettino. However, Zinedine Zidane remains the frontrunner for the PSG job.

The relationship between Tottenham Hotspur and their Italian boss is reportedly 'not ideal'. Conte has on numerous occasions spoken out against the London side. He has particularly hit out at the club's transfer business in January, and he doesn't reportedly agree with the club's long-term plans.

Conte is used to immediate success. He has enjoyed that at the likes of Inter Milan and Chelsea, where during his first season in charge, he won the league titles.

Pochettino to return to Tottenham Hotspur?

Mauricio Pochettino has been linked with the Manchester United job at the end of the season. However, the potential vacancy at Tottenham Hotspur could turn his head.

It has been a somewhat disappointing tenure thus far for Conte in charge at Spurs, with the side often looking like turning a corner only to hit a wall. That wall on Tuesday was Burnley, who beat the north London side 1-0, which has all but ended their slim top-four hopes. Conte's side were coming off a brilliant 3-2 victory over league leaders Manchester City only to collapse to defeat on Tuesday night.

Conte, following the Burnley game, said that it was not good enough for the team as he also cast doubt over his abilities to be succeed at Tottenham Hotspur.

It is a similar story for Pochettino at PSG, with the Argentinian failing to have the success many anticipated following the arrivals of Lionel Messi and Gianluigi Donnarumma last summer.

There has been a lot of pressure on the former Spurs and Southampton manager from the moment the Ligue 1 season kicked off. Despite losing just twice in the league, alarm bells have been ringing.

Coming off the back of a disappointing Ligue 1 campaign last year where the Parisians lost out to Nice on the final day, many expected Pochettino to turn PSG into a Champions League contender.

Although Kylian Mbappe has once again been a huge success, Messi's Parc des Princes career has failed to truly get going. Pochettino has also failed to get the best of of the former Barcelona great.

The Paris side do look set to run away with the Ligue 1 title. Despite their most recent setback against Nantes being a hiccup, it looks likely Pochettino will win his first league title as a manager.

His future may lie away from PSG, though. Whether that will be at Tottenham Hotspur is up for speculation, given his bitter departure from the club and sour relationship with chairman Daniel Levy.

