Tottenham Hotspur to go after Manchester United managerial target if Antonio Conte leaves - Reports

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly lined up Manchester United-target Mauricio Pochettino should their manager Antonio Conte depart.

Pochettino is currently managing Ligue 1 giants PSG, but has been heavily linked with the United job at the end of the season. However, reports suggest Tottenham Hotspur are also in the fray for their former boss.

The Telegraph has reported in just four months in charge, Conte is having issues with the management in terms of lack of squad depth and transfer operations. So he could look to leave in the summer.

Fabrizio Romano



Antonio Conte to Sky: "Four important players left in January, two have arrived… so even numerically instead of strengthening you may have, on paper, weakened". "Tottenham are seeking young players they can develop, not players who are ready. That's the point".

In a recent interaction with Sky Italia, Conte spoke about the club's vision not matching his. That has not amused club chairman Daniel Levy, who went through a similar ordeal with Pochettino at the helm.

As things stand, should Conte depart Spurs, the north London side could be in a tug of war with their Premier League rivals Manchester United who are reportedly targeting Pochettino as their next manager.

The Argentine spent five years at Tottenham Hotspur, taking the side to their first UEFA Champions League final in 2018, but failed to deliver a title.

Antonio Conte's Tottenham Hotspur departure could lead to Harry Kane joining Pochettino at Manchester United

Harry Kane was prepared to leave Spurs last summer.

Harry Kane played under Pochettino during the PSG boss' tenure in charge of the London outfit. Pochettino transformed Kane into one of, if not the best, strikers in world football.

Kane, 28, scored an impressive 169 goals in 242 appearances under Pochettino, and has highly praised the former Spurs boss on numerous occasions.

With Conte showing his displeasure at the state of affairs at Spurs, it could impact the future of their star man Kane, who last summer sought an exit to Manchester City.

Kane is hungry for trophies, and has stated his intentions to end his career by winning some of Europe's top prizes.

Steve Scott



Full interview on The Overlap



Harry Kane tells @GNev2 that he's at a crossroads in his career. Full interview on The Overlap

That set in motion a transfer war between Spurs and Manchester City over the forward, who was reportedly eager to quit the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Nevertheless, Levy managed to keep hold of his prized possession. The subsequent appointment of Conte was strongly backed by the England captain, who endorsed the Italian.

Therefore, the former Inter Milan manager's concerns at Tottenham Hotspur may be shared by Kane. The striker has had an issue with Spurs not challenging for major titles.

The possibility of Pochettino joining Manchester United is something that may enthuse Kane, who played his best football under the former Southampton boss.

