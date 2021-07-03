Tottenham Hotspur keen to bring in Barcelona midfielder this summer - Reports

Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing Barcelona midfielder Miralem Pjanic this summer, according to Catalan sports outlet Sport (via Barca Blaugranes).

Due to Barcelona's financial woes, the club could be forced to sell some of their benchwarmers to free up their wage bill to fund new arrivals and accommodate Lionel Messi's monster contract.

One of the players linked with a move away from Barcelona is Bosnian midfielder Miralem Pjanic. The 31-year-old Bosnian international arrived from Juventus last summer but has failed to nail down a starting berth in Ronald Koeman's starting XI.

Tottenham Hotspur's new sporting director Fabio Paratici previously signed Pjanic from AS Roma for Juventus and wants to re-sign the Bosnian on loan this time for Spurs.

Tottenham are in dire need of signing an experienced central midfielder. Moussa Sissoko and Harry Winks' futures are in doubt, which leaves Spurs with only Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Tanguy Ndombele as their first-team starters.

There has also been interest in Pjanic from Serie A giants Juventus and both Milan clubs. However, Pjanic's preferred destination is Juventus if he chooses to return to Serie A this summer. Barcelona are ready to listen to offers from any party interested in taking Pjanic, though.

🚨 NEW: Tottenham have enquired about LOANING Barcelona midfielder Miralem Pjanić - the Spanish club want him out. [Sport] pic.twitter.com/MW8BFSMMmI — The Spurs Web ⚪️ (@thespursweb) July 1, 2021

Miralem Pjanic has had a torrid time at Barcelona

Miralem Pjanic was signed for €60 million as part of a swap deal that saw Arthur Melo join Juventus. Despite coming with bags of experience, the 31-year-old failed to live up to Ronald Koeman's expectations.

Pjanic was brought in as a cover for the ageing Sergio Busquets. However, the Bosnian international failed to dislodge Busquets from Barcelona's starting XI. In the 19 league appearances he made, Pjanic failed to register a single goal or an assist.

Signing Pjanic would go down as one of the worst deals in Barcelona's recent history.

Miralem Pjanic has a disappointing season with Barcelona. (Photo by Alex Caparros/ Getty Images)

Miralem Pjanic is not the only player on the cusp of an exit from Barcelona, though. The Catalan giants are also looking to offload the likes of Samuel Umtiti, Neto and Philippe Coutinho in order to balance their books.

Barcelona 'edge closer to first outgoing deals of the summer' https://t.co/r4kUgMF6Ky — MailOnline Sport (@MailSport) July 1, 2021

A new article, every week. Check the latest transfer news from Fabrizio Romano here.

Edited by Bhargav