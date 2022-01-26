Tottenham could sign Chelsea star if Harry Kane leaves this summer - Reports

Tottenham Hotspur could sign Chelsea star Romelu Lukaku if Harry Kane leaves the club next summer.

According to Calciomercato, Tottenham manager Antonio Conte is interested in reuniting with former Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku in north London. Tottenham's interest in Lukaku will, however, depend on the future of Harry Kane.

The England international was heavily linked with a move to Manchester City last summer, but the deal failed to materialise. Kane has made no secret of his desire to join a club that would give him the opportunity to win trophies.

Tottenham currently sit in sixth place in the Premier League table, two points behind fourth-placed Manchester United. Their failure to qualify for the Champions League could result in Kane seeking a move away from the club.

City failed to sign a top-quality striker last summer. So Pep Guardiola's side are expected to resume their pursuit of Kane this summer. Reports have suggested Conte could look to sign Chelsea's Lukaku if the 28-year-old Kane leaves the club at the end of the season.

Chelsea signed Lukaku from Inter Milan for a club-record fee of £97.5 million last summer. The Belgian enjoyed an impressive start to his second spell at Stamford Bridge, but has suffered a massive dip in form recently.

The striker has scored just eight goals in 24 appearances across competitions. Furthermore, the Belgian criticised his manager Thomas Tuchel's tactics during a controversial interview with Sky Sports recently.

The German tactician has been unable to get the best out of Lukaku. Chelsea's defensive-minded tactics have often left the striker isolated in attack, and he has often been starved of service.

So Lukaku could be open to the prospect of reuniting with Conte. Thanks to Lukaku's 24 goals last season, Inter Milan won their first Scudetto in 11 years last season.

Mirror Football @MirrorFootball

mirror.co.uk/sport/football… Antonio Conte and Romelu Lukaku suffer from the same problem after Chelsea beat Tottenham Antonio Conte and Romelu Lukaku suffer from the same problem after Chelsea beat Tottenhammirror.co.uk/sport/football… https://t.co/q0WEtauOaw

Tottenham could cool their interest in Romelu Lukaku and turn their attention to Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Everton vs Brighton & Hove Albion - Premier League

Despite Romelu Lukaku's struggles at Stamford Bridge, Chelsea are unlikely to part ways with their club-record signing this summer. The Belgian is widely considered one of the best strikers in the world.

In that event, Spurs will have to turn their attention to Everton hitman Dominic Calvert-Lewin. The 24-year-old scored 21 goals in 39 appearances across competitions for the Merseyside club last season.

𝘌𝘍𝘊 𝘋𝘈𝘐𝘓𝘠 @EFCdaily_



[Express ] 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 | Tottenham see Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin as Harry Kane replacement.[Express 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 | Tottenham see Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin as Harry Kane replacement.[Express 🌑] https://t.co/x7o152HtvK

Calvert-Lewin's progress at Goodison Park this season has been hampered by injuries, though. He has made just four appearances in all competitions for Everton this season, scoring two goals. However, the striker's work rate, goalscoring prowess and physical attributes make him the ideal transfer target for Spurs.

