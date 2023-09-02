Tottenham could terminate contract of star player who rejected Newcastle United move on deadline day - Reports

According to Football Insider, Tottenham could terminate the contract of Hugo Lloris after the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner rejected a deadline day move to Newcastle United on Friday (September 1).

Lloris has been frozen out of the first team by new boss Ange Postecoglou. Guglielmo Viacario is the first choice between the sticks. Lloris was linked with a move to the Magpies and a return to OGC Nice.

The player, though, couldn't agree a deal, and Spurs could terminate his contract. Lloris has made 447 appearances for Tottenham across competitions, keeping 151 clean sheets. He has been one of the most notable players for the north London club since joining them in 2012.

The 36-year-old announced his retirement from international football after the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qataar. His career at north London might well be coming to an end, too.

What Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou said about outgoings

Tottenham have gotten off to a good start to their Premier League campaign, scoring seven points in three games. Spurs are third in the league table, two point early leaders Manchester City.

Postecoglou was asked about the players who're not regular fixtures in his team and whether they would leave. The Australian said that he isn't looking to isolate anyone from the team (via BBC):

"I'm not isolating anyone. Players have their own reasons for these decisions. We have to name a 25-man squad after the deadline, and we have more than that, so some will have to miss out.

"It's up to them to decide what the next step is. I don't see the need for us to do anything different to what we've been doing."

Spurs play Burnley on Saturday (September 2) in a Premier League showdown. Fans will keep a keen eye on how the game unfolds. Burnley have lost both their league games so far.