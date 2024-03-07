Two broadcasters fighting to get Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp as a pundit for Euro 2024: Reports

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is reportedly the subject of a tug-of-war between BBC and ITV for the upcoming European Championship in Germany this summer.

The affable German is leaving Anfield at the end of the season, citing burnout as a reason. Klopp has etched his name in Merseyside folklore for transforming the fortunes of a side in transition to one of the best in England and Europe.

Under him, the Reds won every possible title except the UEFA Europa League, which they are competing in this season. The German delivered Liverpool their first title of the Premier League era, ending a three-decade league drought.

Although Klopp won't take up another management job immediately after his Anfield stint, the German could work as a pundit at UEFA Euro 2024 for the two aforementioned broadcasters, as per Transfer Sector.

It's noteworthy that the German is one of the best tacticians in club football, having managed top clubs like the Reds and Borussia Dortmund.

In his final season in charge, Klopp is seeking an unprecedented quadruple, having already won the EFL Cup.

The Reds are leading the Premier League with a game to go and are also alive in the FA Cup and Europa League. Meanwhile, the European Championship starts in Germany on June 14.

What's next for Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool?

As mentioned above, Liverpool are in contention to win the quadruple.

Coming off a hard-fought 1-0 win at Nottingham Forest last weekend to remain atop the Premier League, the Reds are next in action at Sparta Praha on Thursday (March 7) in the UEFA Europa League Round of 16 first leg.

Following their continental exertion, Klopp's side return home to take on three-time defending champions Manchester City in a top-of-the-table clash at Anfield three days later.

The reverse fixture between the two teams at the Etihad ended 1-1, so there will be everything to play for when they reconvene acquaintances at Anfield.