Villarreal's Pau Torres to snub Real Madrid for Manchester United - Reports

Villarreal defender Pau Torres is reportedly ready to snub Real Madrid in favour of a summer move to Manchester United.

The 24-year-old has become one of the most sought-after players in Europe in recent months and is widely expected to leave Villarreal this summer.

According to El Gol Digital, Manchester United and Real Madrid are the two teams leading the race for Pau Torres. The Spaniard reportedly prefers a move to the Red Devils and has communicated the same to Villarreal.

Pau Torres has evolved into one of the best defenders in La Liga during the last few seasons. He has become a key player under Unai Emery, with his exploits for Villarreal earning him a place in the Spain team, for whom he has made seven appearances.

Torres has made 32 appearances for Unai Emery's side this season, playing a pivotal role in keeping Villarreal in the race for European places this season. He is also widely expected to be in the Spain squad for the 2021 European Championships in the summer.

Real Madrid are said to be interested in signing Torres. Los Blancos are bracing themselves for the potential exit of captain Sergio Ramos. Ramos' contract with the club is set to expire in the summer, but the Spaniard has not given any indication of extending his stay with Real Madrid yet.

Manchester United, meanwhile, will be in the market for a top-quality defender this summer. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is seemingly lacking faith in the likes of Eric Bailly, Victor Lindelof and Axel Tuanzebe. The Norwegian could, therefore, pursue a deal for Torres in the summer.

Real Madrid, like most of Europe's elite clubs, have suffered heavy losses due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Zinedine Zidane's side are in the process of negotiating new contracts with a number of star players like Sergio Ramos and Raphel Varane.

Madrid are also desperate to sign either Erling Haaland or Kylian Mbappe this summer. Both forwards are valued at €200 million by their respective clubs.

So, the Spanish giants could lack the funds to land Pau Torres, who is valued at €65 million by Villarreal.

Manchester United have made the signing of a defender their top priority this summer and could be willing to match Villarreal's valuation of Torres.