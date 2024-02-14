“We’ll see after the season” - On-loan Chelsea star 'open' to leave Blues in summer

Chelsea left-back Ian Maatsen, on loan at Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund, is reportedly open to leave Stamford Bridge in the summer.

The 21-year-old Dutchman joined BvB in the recently concluded January transfer window, having made 15 appearances for the Blues in the first half of the campaign.

Maatsen has made a good start to life at Signal Iduna Park, registering two assists in five appearances - all in the Bundesliga - where Dortmund are fourth in the standings after 21 games. They are 15 points behind runaway leaders Bayer Leverkusen (55).

Having struggled for first-team minutes under Mauricio Pochettino in West London, Maatsen is relishing life at BvB, having already accumlated more game time in 10 fewer games.

After playing a key role in Burnley's prompotion to the Championship, Maatsen hoped for regular action at Stamford Bridge, which didn't happen. Happy with his start at BvB, the young left-back told RUHR 24 (via Sportwitness) that he could seek a permanent exit from the Blues:

“We’ll see after the season. ... My options are open”

Overall, Maatsen has started just thrice in 16 games across competitions for the Blues. A permanent transfer could cost BvB €35-40 million in the summer.

What's next for Chelsea?

Mauricio Pochettino

Chelsea have struggled for consistency all campaign, especially in the Premier League, after an expensive summer overhaul.

After 24 games, Mauricio Pochettino's side are tenth in the standings with 34 points, 13 behind Tottenham Hotspur in the fourth and final UEFA Champions League spot.

Recovering from successive league defeats to Liverpool and Wolverhampton Wanderers with consecutive wins across competitions, the Blues travel to second-placed Manchester City in the league on Saturday (February 17).

Despite their travails in the Premier League, Pochettino's side have fared well in both domestic cups. They have reached the EFL Cup final - where they play Liverpool on February 25.

Three days later, Chelsea lock horns with Leeds United at home in the FA Cup fifth round, having won 3-1 at Aston Villa last week in a fourth-round replay.