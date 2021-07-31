West Ham interested in signing Chelsea star - Reports

West Ham are reportedly interested in signing Chelsea defender Kurt Zouma. The Frenchman has been deemed surplus to requirements by Thomas Tuchel and looks likely to depart the club this summer.

According to Daily Mail, West Ham are weighing up a £20 million bid for Zouma. David Moyes is keen to bolster his squad ahead of the 2021-22 season where they will also compete in the Europa League.

Chelsea are open to letting the Frenchman leave this summer, but are considering offering him to Sevilla in a deal for his compatriot Jules Kounde. The Blues are reportedly in negotiations with the Spanish club over a deal for the defender, and are ready to use Zouma to reduce their asking price for Kounde.

Kounde's buy-out clause is reportedly around £70 million, but the Blues are hoping an offer of £30 million plus Zouma could be enough for Sevilla to let the defender leave this summer. The Spanish club are currently going through a financial crisis, and are open to parting ways with Kounde for the right price.

West Ham are prepared to pay around £20m for Chelsea defender Kurt Zouma ⚒️ — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) July 29, 2021

Zouma has had a rollercoaster of a stint at Chelsea, falling in and out of favour with different managers at the club over the past seven years.

The defender has had stints on loan at Stoke City and Everton, but looked to have found his place at Chelsea under Frank Lampard. However, with the arrival of Thomas Tuchel, Zouma was once again out of favour at the club.

Zouma is not against departing Chelsea this summer, but would prefer to stay in London, which could benefit West Ham's bid to sign him. It remains to be seen where the Frenchman ends up at this summer.

Signing Jules Kounde would be massive for Chelsea

Jules Kounde in action for France

Jules Kounde is considered one of the world's most promising young defenders, so it would be a massive coup for Chelsea if they manage to sign him this summer.

The 22-year-old is already a full France international and was part of Didier Deschamps' Euro 2020 squad. Kounde has also been the subject of interest from many top clubs across Europe, including Real Madrid, Manchester United and Bayern Munich.

Kounde will be a long-term replacement for Thiago Silva if he does decide to join Chelsea.

Chelsea and Sevilla are discussing to reach an agreement for Jules Koundé/Kurt Zouma swap deal. Talks progressing - Chelsea now offering around €30/35m and Zouma included in the negotiation. 🔵 #CFC



Personal terms are not a problem for Koundé who’s waiting to join Chelsea. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 28, 2021

