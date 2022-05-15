West Ham join Arsenal in race to sign 28-year-old Barcelona star - Reports

Barcelona striker Memphis Depay is facing an uncertain future at the Camp Nou less than a year after joining but finds no shortage of potential suitors.

The Dutchman arrived on a free transfer from Lyon last summer and enjoyed a quick start before injuries disrupted his campaign. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's arrival in January further complicated matter,s as the Gabonese international hit the ground running, establishing himself in the XI.

Depay is now at a crossroads again. Despite starting in Barcelona's last three La Liga games, scoring twice, his future has come under question. According to Spanish news outlet Fichajes, there are three possible destinations - Arsenal, West Ham United and Juventus - for the former Manchester United man right now.

barcacentre @barcacentre Barça have decided to put Memphis Depay on the transfer market, despite Xavi's preference for keeping the Dutchman. [ara] Barça have decided to put Memphis Depay on the transfer market, despite Xavi's preference for keeping the Dutchman. [ara]

Arsenal are rumoured to be interested in the player and also have a good chance of signing the 28-year-old, given their good relations with the Spanish giants. The clubs have done some business, with Alex Song and Aubameyang coming to the Camp Nou from the Emirates, and Alexis Sanchez going the other way.

However, the Gunners cannot guarantee UEFA Champions League football just yet. They're still fighting to finish inside the top four, currently finding themselves a point behind fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur, who have played a game more.

The Gunners' city rivals West Ham have also joined the race for Depay. The Hammers don't enjoy the pedigree Barcelona and Arsenal have, nor have they qualified for the UEFA Champions League. David Moyes' side can only secure UEFA Europa League football next season, at best.

Considering the same, the Hammers are outsiders in the race for Depay's signature, while the striker will also have to compete with Michail Antonio for a starting berth.

Squawka @Squawka



◉ Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (13)

◎ Memphis Depay (13)

◎ Ferran Torres (6)



He joined the club in February. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is now Barcelona's joint-top goalscorer this season (13).◉ Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (13)◎ Memphis Depay (13)◎ Ferran Torres (6)He joined the club in February. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is now Barcelona's joint-top goalscorer this season (13).◉ Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (13)◎ Memphis Depay (13)◎ Ferran Torres (6)He joined the club in February. 😳 https://t.co/FBidrJ2eoi

Another team looking at a potential transfer for Depay is Juventus, who're set to lose Paulo Dybala this summer. Unlike Arsenal and West Ham, the Bianconeri have qualified for the UEFA Champions League, so Depay will have the chance to link up with the peerless Dusan Vlahovic.

Depay could do well to leave Barcelona, as Robert Lewandowski is set to arrive

Barcelona have an embarrassment of attacking riches, and next season, Robert Lewandowski could be added to their squad.

The Polish striker has been linked with a free transfer from Bayern Munich (as reported by Fabrizio Romano), and his arrival would only complicate matters further for Depay. In such a case, Depay would be wise to move on and join a club that offers him the chance to spearhead their attack regularly.

Edited by Bhargav