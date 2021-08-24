West Ham set to complete move for Chelsea star - Reports

West Ham United are reportedly close to securing the signature of Chelsea defender Kurt Zouma. The Frenchman has been heavily linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge in recent weeks, and was offered by the Blues to Sevilla as part of a player-plus-cash deal in exchange for Jules Kounde.

According to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, West Ham and Chelsea have agreed on a €30 million transfer fee for Kurt Zouma, and a deal is reportedly in the final stages.

Kurt Zouma joined Chelsea from Saint Etienne in the summer of 2014 in a move worth £12 million. The Frenchman enjoyed an incredible start to life in the Premier League, as he quickly became a regular in Chelsea's starting line-up, thanks to his pace and physicality.

The 26-year-old, unfortunately, suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury during the 2016-17 campaign, which hampered his progress at Chelsea. He was subsequently sent out on loan to Stoke City and Everton for the next two campaigns.

He became an integral part of Everton's squad during the 2018-19 season. Zouma made 32 league appearances for Everton during his season-long loan spell with the club, and attracted the attention of several top Premier League clubs that subsequent summer.

Chelsea's transfer window ban forced the club to keep hold of Kurt Zouma that summer to add to their strength in depth. Zouma instantly became a regular under Frank Lampard.

He has made 52 Premier League appearances over the last two seasons at Chelsea, but currently finds himself behind Thiago Silva, Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen in the pecking order at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues were keen to offer him to Sevilla as part of a player-plus-cash deal in exchange for Jules Kounde. Zouma, though, rejected a move to Spain, as he is keen to stay in the Premier League.

West Ham United have enjoyed a strong start to their 2021-22 campaign, and are eager to sign a top-quality defender to boost their chances of competing for the European places this season.

West Ham are closing on Kurt Zouma deal with Chelsea for €30m, the agreement is now at final stages also on player side. Last details to be completed then done deal. 🔵🤝 #CFC #WHUFC



Chelsea are working to submit new official bid for Jules Koundé once Zouma will join West Ham. https://t.co/QiRIeBHLA7 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 24, 2021

The potential sale of Kurt Zouma will allow Chelsea to table an offer for Jules Kounde in the coming days

Arsenal vs Chelsea - Pre Season Friendly

Chelsea have been keen to sign French centre-back Jules Kounde from Sevilla this summer. But they have been unable to match the Spanish club's £68 million asking price for Kounde.

🚨 BREAKING: West Ham have agreed personal terms with Kurt Zouma on a contract until June 2026. He will undergo his medical tomorrow ahead of completing his €30m switch from Chelsea. (Source: @JulienMaynard) pic.twitter.com/OoXEY9nHJC — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) August 24, 2021

The sale of Tammy Abraham last week to AS Roma for £34 million and the potential sale of Kurt Zouma to West Ham is likely to help Chelsea raise the capital required to table an offer for Kounde in the coming days.

