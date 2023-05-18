Granit Xhaka's time at Arsenal looks set to come to an end in the summer. The Swiss international looks primed to join Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen at the end of the season.

According to SportBild, Xhaka's wife Leonita has played a major role in the decision. Xhaka started dating Leonita during the time he played for Borussia Monchengladbach. She's German, so a return to Germany has always been on the cards for the Swiss international. Her influence has been reportedly one of the main reasons behind the player wishing to return to the Bundesliga.

Granit Xhaka has been a key player for Arsenal this season. He has revived his career under Mikel Arteta, scoring seven goals and providing as many assists in 45 games across competitions. Xhaka has been a part of the Gunners' side since 2016. The former captain has made 295 appearances for the North Londoners.

However, a €15 million move to Bayer Leverkusen looks imminent for Xhaka. He has reportedly had a chat with Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso, who's convinced of Xhaka's ability to fit in his side.

What Gabriel Agbonlahor said about Granit Xhaka leaving Arsenal?

There have been reports that Granit Xhaka has stepped away from negotiating a new Arsenal contract and is looking to pursue a move away from the club. Considering Xhaka's role in the Gunners' season so far, reports of his potential exit have come as a surprise.

Gabby Agbonlahor has also been left surprised by talks of the player potentially leaving the Emirates. However, Agbonlahor has said that, as Xhaka has only a year left in his contract and is already past 30, the reported decision to leave. Agbonlahor told talkSPORT:

“When I heard the news about Xhaka, I was a bit shocked, to be honest. I thought (he’s had) an outstanding season. But then I see he’s got a year left, he’s 30 – 31 in September – you can see why maybe they are looking to get some money for him.”

The Gunners are looking to bolster their squad in the summer, with the team set to play in the UEFA Champions League next season. If Xhaka leaves, signing a replacement would be one of the club's highest priorities.

