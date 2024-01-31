Why did Jurgen Klopp reject chance to join Chelsea? Liverpool boss’ rumoured concern over Stamford Bridge move explained 

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp once rejected the chance to join Chelsea. Since then, he has carved out a niche for himself at Anfield since arriving nearly a decade ago from Borussia Dortmund.

The former BvB boss was courted by then Blues owner Roman Abramovich, as per The Athletic, but Klopp rejected his advances due to the club's 'hire and fire' policy for managers.

During his near two-decade ownership of the Stamford Bridge club, Abramovich appointed 15 managers in 19 years (2003-2022). Klopp, meanwhile, has loved managerial stability, spending seven years at Mainz and as many at Dortmund and is in his ninth year at Liverpool.

The affable German recently announced his decision to leave at the end of the season, citing burnout from the daily rigmarole of a manager's life, explaining to fans (as per Mirror):

"I love everything. But that I still take this decision shows you that I am convinced it is the one I have to take. It is that I am, how can I say it, running out of energy."

Klopp and the Reds, though, cannot afford to run empty when Chelsea come calling to Anfield on Wednesday (January 31). The Premier League leaders are atop the pile with 48 points after 21 games, while the Blues are 17 points behind in tenth.

"The job he has done with Liverpool is amazing" - Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino hails Jurgen Klopp

Jurgen Klopp (left) and Mauricio Pochettino

Ahead of his team's trip to Anfield, Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino has hailed Klopp for the contribution he has made to Liverpool and English football.

In a near decade-long stint at Anfield, the German has won all titles on offer, including the coveted Premier League (2020) and the UEFA Champions League (2019), except the UEFA Europa League.

Acknowledging the 'amazing' job Jurgen Klopp has done at the Reds, Pochettino said (as per Mirror):

"English football will miss him. When I was sacked from Tottenham, the first message I received was from him. The job he has done with Liverpool is amazing.

"He wishes to rest and go away for a little bit. I think he deserves but it is sad for people who love football. He is a great character, and Liverpool and English football will miss him. When he arrived, his first game was against us at White Hart Lane. We drew 0-0. His legacy is massive."

The Reds are eyeing an unprecedented quadruple, which would be an apt send-off for Klopp.