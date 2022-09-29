Wolverhampton Wanderers to sign Real Madrid and Manchester City target - Reports

Wolverhampton Wanderers have reportedly beaten Real Madrid and Manchester City to the signing of highly rated Chilean teenager Dario Osario. The Express claims that the Premier League side have reached an agreement with Chilean Primera Division side Universidad de Chile over the teenager's transfer.

As per the report, the attacker is set to join Wolves for a fee in the region of £5.5 million. In addition to Manchester City and Real Madrid, an unnamed Serie A club is also said to have shown interest in the 18-year-old.

Talking Wolves @TalkingWolves



Clubs such as Manchester City and Real Madrid have also expressed an interest but Wolves are reportedly trying to close a deal for the 18 year old.



🗞️



#WWFC | #Wolves Wolves are reportedly frontrunners to sign Universidad de Chile winger Dario Osorio.Clubs such as Manchester City and Real Madrid have also expressed an interest but Wolves are reportedly trying to close a deal for the 18 year old.🗞️ @CorSport Wolves are reportedly frontrunners to sign Universidad de Chile winger Dario Osorio.Clubs such as Manchester City and Real Madrid have also expressed an interest but Wolves are reportedly trying to close a deal for the 18 year old.🗞️ @CorSport #WWFC | #Wolves https://t.co/cEvyfuMhND

Osario is regarded as one of the finest young talents in South America, earning comparisons with Juventus winger Angel Di Maria due to striking similarities in their style of play. The fact that clubs like City and Madrid are knocking for the 18-year-old says a lot about his potential.

During a recent interview with La Tercera, Osario opened up about his potential and constantly being compared to Di Maria. He said:

“I am quite struck by everything that has been written about me. But I try not to focus on that. I try to concentrate on the U (Universidad de Chile). I don’t put pressure on myself with what they (the media) say. Am I ready to make the leap abroad? Yes, I’m ready to take the leap. But I’m not desperate to get out of The U. I try to continue working, to gain confidence.”

Talking about his style of play, the Chilean said:

“I feel good on the ball, but I have always liked to learn. I like to take the advice they (the coaches) give me and apply it. My dream is to become champion at The U and see what happens. That is my dream.”

Exploring Real Madrid's targets ahead of winter

Jude Bellingham is reportedly Real Madrid's top target for the winter.

According to Spanish publication Marca (via Managind Madrid), Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham will be Real Madrid's priority target when the transfer window reopens in January. Juventus forward Federico Chiesa and Portuguese playmaker Bernardo Silva are also rumoured to be on their radar.

Manchester City, meanwhile, are said to be interested in Arsenal defender and Madrid target Kieran Tierney. It remains to be seen what happens when the transfer window reopens in the winter.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far