World War 1 chemical warfare agent could have been used in Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich's alleged poisoning - Reports

Chelsea’s Russian-Israeli owner Roman Abramovich was allegedly (via Daily Star) poisoned by a World War 1 chemical warfare agent or a low dosage of Novichok.

Abramovich, who has been actively advocating peace between Russia and Ukraine, was reportedly poisoned in a meeting in Kyiv earlier in March. The billionaire was temporarily blinded, had a sharp pain in his eye and had skin peeling off his face and hands following the meeting.

Forbes @Forbes Source Close To Roman Abramovich Confirms He Was Poisoned While Helping Negotiate In Ukraine forbes.com/sites/daviddaw… Source Close To Roman Abramovich Confirms He Was Poisoned While Helping Negotiate In Ukraine forbes.com/sites/daviddaw… https://t.co/lGz7bICor6

Renowned investigative journalist Christo Grozev has thoroughly examined the issue and has come up with some shocking details. As per Grozev, either a low amount of Novichok or a World War 1 chemical weapon, Chloropicrin, could have been used to poison Chelsea’s owner.

"All the experts studied their photographs and carried out personal examinations. (They) all said this was not a coincidence, not food poisoning, not an allergy. They suggested (it was) Chloropicrin and other war agents … other suggestions even included a low dosage of Novichok, which could have led to these symptoms, according to one really knowledgeable expert."

As per the aforementioned report, the poison was not meant to kill him, but only to make sure he remained faithful to president Vladimir Putin. Abramovich was rushed to a hospital in Istanbul, Turkey, following the meeting in Ukraine, where he was nursed back to health.

Since recovering from the event, Abramovich has resumed his work as an intermediary of peace between Ukraine and his motherland Russia.

Ricketts Family leading race to buy Chelsea from Roman Abramovich

Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the government has seized all of the 55-year-old’s assets in the UK, including his football club Chelsea. The club have also been heavily sanctioned and are having a tough time operating under the restrictions.

Fortunately for the Blues, a transfer of ownership is just on the horizon, as the Raine Group scrambles to install a new owner in London. A report from Athletic (via the Chelsea Chronicle) has said that the merchant bank already has a favourite in Chicago Cubs owners - the Ricketts Family.

Terry Flewers @terryflewers Sources close to rival bids believe Raine wants to sell Chelsea to The Ricketts Family. ( @TheAthleticUK Sources close to rival bids believe Raine wants to sell Chelsea to The Ricketts Family. ( @TheAthleticUK )

The group, backed by American hedge fund manager Ken Griffin, has plenty of experience running a major sports team. They also oversaw the rebuild of Cubs’ stadium, something the Blues’ Stamford Bridge direly requires.

Fans, however, are not completely behind the takeover, as Tom’s father, Joe, made some offensive comments in a private email chain between 2009 and 2014. It is claimed that the 80-year-old is not involved in the takeover. However, his untasteful comments could make it difficult for Tom and co. to get the job done.

