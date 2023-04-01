Xavi calls up highly rated Barcelona youngster, with Pedri out injured - Reports

Barcelona fans are buzzing with excitement, as promising youngster Aleix Garrido could be in action in the La Liga clash at Elche on Saturday (April 1). With injuries to key players like Pedri and Ousmane Dembele, manager Xavi has decided to call up Garrido (via BarcaBlaugranes).

Garrido has been making waves at the youth level for years, and now the spotlight is on him to show what he's made of at the senior level. Nicknamed "the little professor," Garrido is capable of tugging the strings from midfield and unleashing the final ball.

It's these qualities that have caught Xavi's eye, and he's hoping that Garrido can bring some creativity to the Barcelona attack.

Alongside Garrido, Xavi has also called up goalkeeper Arnau Tenas, midfielder Marc Casado and wingers Estanis Pedrola and Angel Alarcon. Raphinha will be serving a one-match ban, while the likes of Pedri, Frenkie de Jong and Andreas Christensen recover from injuries.

Despite the absence of key players, Barcelona fans will feel optimistic about the future. With promising young players like Garrido stepping up to the first team, it's clear that the club is committed to nurturing its next generation of talent.

As the team takes to the field against Elche, all eyes will be on Garrido and his fellow young stars to set the stage alight.

Barcelona say Espai Barca negotiations will conclude next week

Barcelona fans are eagerly anticipating the transformation of Espai Barca, as the project draws ever closer to fruition. With the funding proposal presented to the board by president Joan Laporta being approved on Thursday (March 30), excitement is mounting among fans.

The plans will see Barca relocate from the iconic Camp Nou to the temporary Olympic Stadium in Montjuic. Although a departure from Camp Nou may be bittersweet for fans, the Espai Barca project promises to elevate the club to new heights both on and off the field.

For Barca fans, the wait for Espai Barca may be frustrating, but the result promises to be nothing short of spectacular. As negotiations with investors continue, fans can rest assured that the club is doing everything in its power to ensure that the project would be a resounding success.

