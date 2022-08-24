Xavi doesn't count on new Barcelona signing as first-team option this season - Reports

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez has reportedly decided to offer new signing Pablo Torre more minutes in the club's subsidiary team in the Primeira Division RFEF.

Torre, who arrived from Racing Santander for €5 million earlier this summer, caught the eye with his creative exploits last season. The 19-year-old registered 10 goals and 11 assists in 34 appearances across competitions.

According to El Nacional, Xavi is unsure about providing Torre enough playing time, as the first team is stacked with a host of midfield options. The report also adds that Torre is set to be a part of Barcelona B, who plays in the third tier and are managed by former Blaugrana defender Rafael Marquez, this season.

Earlier, Torre was linked with a loan move back to Racing Santander in the second tier. However, Xavi wants the player to combine training between the club's first team and their subsidiary this campaign.

Speaking to reporters during Barcelona's tour of the United States, Xavi shared his two cents on the playmaker (via SPORT):

"When I think that he will not be in the squad, he will play with the B team. He's at the age where he needs to grow. He's surprising us all. He understands the game well; he's quick; he associates well with his teammates; he has talent and goals."

Meanwhile, Sergio Busquets, Frenkie de Jong, Franck Kessie, Pedri, Gavi, Miralem Pjanic and Sergi Roberto are Barcelona's midfield options for the season. So Torre will have to bide his time before making a mark at the Camp Nou.

After opening their new campaign with a goalless draw against Rayo Vallecano at home, the Blaugrana registered a 4-1 win at Real Sociedad on August 22. They will next face Real Valladolid on August 28.

Riqui Puig slams Barcelona over treatment of unwanted players

Speaking to Fox (via Mirror), La Galaxy midfielder Riqui Puig opened up about his final few months with the Blaugrana. He said:

"The truth is that it has been a pretty hard few months because I had never seen the club leave players in Barcelona and not let them go on tour with them."

He continued:

"Maybe I am misunderstanding the situation of the club and that they are wanting to pressure the players to leave, but it should have been done in another way. The truth is that it was painful to be in training alone with four teammates who were also with me."

Puig left his boyhood club to join Major League Soccer (MLS) outfit La Galaxy on a free transfer earlier this summer.

