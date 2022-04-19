Xavi experiments with 21-year-old Barcelona star in new role during training - Reports

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez is trying to develop centre-back Eric Garcia as a defensive midfielder, according to Sique Rodriguez (via Barca Universal).

The Blaugrana have been fortunate to have Sergio Busquets in their squad for so many years. The Spanish midfielder was a product of their famous La Masia academy and made his debut in 2008 under Pep Guardiola. However, Busquets will soon turn 34 and has less than 18 months remaining on his contract.

According to the aforementioned source, due to a lack of back up, Xavi is experimenting with the idea of trying Garcia as a defensive midfielder. Due to Busquets' age, one also cannot expect him to play every week, which is another reason for trying out Garcia.

Eric Garcia does possess several qualities to become a competent defensive midfielder. The 21-year-old defender is excellent at passing and distribution and is also comfortable in possession. Being a ball-playing centre-back, the Spanish international is also natural in all other defensive aspects.

The idea of developing a new role for an existing player is not new at Barcelona. It's worth noting that former manager Guardiola turned defensive midfielder Javier Mascherano into a centre-back during his stint at the Camp Nou.

Garcia, meanwhile, is a new signing at Barcelona, joining from Manchester City on a free transfer last summer. The 21-year-old defender has made 31 appearances for the Blaugrana. He is yet to consolidate himself as a regular starter in the first team under Xavi. However, developing in into a new position could open more avenues for the Spanish defender.

Barcelona have not enjoyed the best of weeks

The Blaugrana were under an impressive run of form under Xavi. However, their form has dipped massively in the last week.

They suffered a shock 3-2 defeat against Bundesliga outfit Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa League quarterfinals. They then suffered a 1-0 defeat against Cadiz at the Camp Nou in the league.

Barcelona have lost their momentum in recent weeks. Despite their defeat to Cadiz, though, they still find themselves second in the La Liga standings, having picked up 60 points from 31 games. Xavi's side will now face Real Sociedad on April 21.

