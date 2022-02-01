Xavi to meet Barcelona hierarchy in bid to resolve Ousmane Dembele conflict - Reports

According to AS, Barcelona head coach Xavi Hernandez is scheduled to meet with club president Joan Laporta and director of football Mateu Alemany to decide Ousmane Dembele's future. The Spanish outlet has reported that Xavi does not want to freeze Dembele out of the team, and hopes to find a solution to the rift between player and club.

Barcelona can hardly afford to leave a player of Dembele's quality in the stands. That's because they are looking to secure a top-four finish in La Liga and win the Europa League. Xavi reportedly believes the winger can play an important role in helping the Blaugrana accomplish their objectives. He now wants to convince the Barcelona higher-ups that Dembele still has a role to play this season.

Both Laporta and Alemany have openly criticised Dembele for refusing to extend his contract. They have also urged the French forward to leave the club due to his 'lack of commitment to the sporting project', as Alemany put it.

Dembele has, however, remained at Barcelona, despite reported links with several top European clubs. He looks likely to leave for free in the summer, as a contract extension is unlikely to happen.

Ousmane stays. Ousmane Dembélé stays at Barça - he’s never been really close to sign with any club this January.Man Utd not even interestedChelsea never opened talksTottenham never been closeNo interest in Arsenal swapNo clubs agreement with PSGOusmane stays. Ousmane Dembélé stays at Barça - he’s never been really close to sign with any club this January. 🚫🔵🔴 #FCB▪️ Man Utd not even interested▪️ Chelsea never opened talks▪️ Tottenham never been close▪️ No interest in Arsenal swap▪️ No clubs agreement with PSGOusmane stays. https://t.co/NOsSp4brJ6

The club could potentially sideline Dembele for the rest of the season, or they could play him as they look to win a trophy this campaign. Another option, as noted by journalist Xavi Torres on TV3 program 'Onze', is to give Dembele a release letter to reduce the weight of his wage on the club.

AS has further reported that Xavi could argue for the Frenchman's inclusion, as it would be a waste to keep him on the sidelines. However, the Blaugrana top brass is notoriously inflexible, as seen in their handling of the recent Ilaix Moriba case.

The wunderkind was sidelined permanently, and did not play another game for the Blaugrana after he refused to renew his contract with the club.

Barcelona sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Everton vs Arsenal - Premier League

After falling out with Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, and also losing his captaincy at the club, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has now found a new home at the Camp Nou. There was little chance of the Gabon star playing another game at the Emirates Stadium.

Apart from being a proven goalscorer in the Premier League, Aubameyang has also had success in France, Italy and Germany.

The Blaugrana will hope that he replicates his goalscoring prowess at the Camp Nou. With the player coming on a free transfer from the Gunners, there would be no pressure of a transfer fee weighing Aubameyang down.

Although official confirmation about the deal is awaited, the star has reportedly signed a contract and completed his medicals.

