Xavi reaches agreement with Barcelona defender to deploy him in makeshift position next season - Reports

According to journalist Sique Rodriguez, Barcelona manager Xavi has convinced Jules Kounde to continue playing as a makeshift right-back next season. Kounde had arrived from Sevilla last summer.

He has since been a part of the team's defensive unit that was fabulous in La Liga last season. Kounde, though, has often been deployed as a right-back instead of his favoured centre-back position.

There were reports that the Frenchman is unhappy and could pursue a move away in the summer. The player, though, debunked those claims, tweeting:

“To make it clear: at no time did I ask to leave, so I’m not going anywhere.”

Xavi also dismissed the notion, telling Sport recently:

“I spoke with him, yes. We left happy, and everything was clear. I don’t see any problem. We both left the meeting happy.”

So, it seems like Kounde will continue playing as a right-back next season, and Barcelona have been linked with making a move for a full-back in the summer.

The likes of Juan Foyth and Joao Cancelo are on their shortlist, but their financial situation make a move complicated.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta addresses Xavi's transfer ambitions

After Sergio Busquets' departure, Barcelona have been linked with signing a midfielder who can operate as a pivot. The likes of Martin Zubimendi and Joshua Kimmich have been linked with a transfer.

Club president Joan Laporta, though, said that the club's financial situation makes some of those moves unfeasible. He recently said (via Barca Universal):

“He understands the club’s situation. He would like to strengthen the midfield, but he knows that some options are unfeasible, and we would be wrong.”

He also urged Xavi to take a look at the top La Masia talents and use them in the first team:

“We would be cutting short the progression of the youth team. We have Marc Casado, Pau Prim, Gerard Hernandez and Marc Bernal. First, we have to look at home.”

Barca won the La Liga title last season, in what was Xavi's first full season as the manager. The Spaniard is determined to make the squad even stronger next campaign The team's financial condition, though, appears to be a massive roadblock.

