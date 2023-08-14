Xavi set for lengthy ban after red card during Barcelona's draw against Getafe - Reports

Barcelona manager Xavi is reportedly set to miss four games for his protests against the referee in their season opener at Getafe in La Liga on Sunday (August 13).

A tense and cagey affair at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez finished goalless, with three red cards shown, one of them to manager Xavi. Raphinha saw red for the defending champions in the first half before Jaime Mata of Getafe endured the same fate in the second.

Xavi received his marching orders in the 71st minute for protesting one of the referee's decisions. He is now set to miss the next four games, as per SPORT (via Managing Barca).

The Spanish tactician will now miss Barca's home game against Cadiz on August 20, visits to Villarreal (August 27) and Osasuna (September 3). He will also be unavailable for Real Betis' trip to Camp Nou (September 17).

An enraged Xavi said about his expulsion against Getafe (as per DAZN):

"I told him (referee) that they were allowing a lot of fouls, and we weren't, so he sent me off. The other day we had a meeting with the referees, and one of the first changes they were going to implement in the regulations was that they would understand the coaches more because we are in tension."

"My sending off doesn't matter, we tried everything we could against a very tough opponent. We took a point which is not enough, it's a shame."

In the ensuing press conference, the tactician was even more scathing:

"It's normal that people don't want to watch football. This was not a match. Today's product is a disgrace. I don't see any handball anywhere. If there are no clear hands, they don't whistle; that's what we were told. I didn't like the meeting with the referees. and I didn't like it today either.

"The handball was invented. In the meeting they said they were going to understand the coaches, but they didn't understand me."

Barcelona will hope to register their first win of the league campaign when they host Cadiz on Sunday (August 20).

Barcelona confirm loan spell for Alex Valle

FC Barcelona

The Blaugrana have announced that left-back Alex Valle has left to join Segunda Division side Levante on loan for the rest of the season.

A club statement in this regard reads (as per Barca Universal):

“FC Barcelona and Levante UD have reached an agreement for the transfer of the player Alex Valle until June 30, 2024."

The 19-year-old joined Barcelona's La Masia academy in 2014 and has made progress through their ranks. Valle made 22 appearances for Barca Atletic and was at Andorra FC on loan for the second half of last season, playing seven games.

Valle was part of the club's pre-season tour of the US, where he made his non-competitive debut. He will now look to gain some valuable game time at Levante ahead of his Barcelona first-team debut.