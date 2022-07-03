Xavi tells Umtiti and 3 other Barcelona stars to find new clubs this summer - Reports

Barcelona manager Xavi has apparently told three players to find new clubs ahead of the start of pre-season training on Monday.

According to Spanish news outlet Mundo Deportivo, the Spaniard has told Riqui Puig, Oscar Mingueza, Samuel Umtiti and Neto that they don't need to report for training. All four players now face uncertain futures at the Camp Nou.

Mundo Deportivo reported last week that Puig, Mingueza and Umtiti have been communicated about the same. Now Neto has also been informed that he's surplus to requirements.

The goalkeeper still has a year left on his contract but had already decided that he won't see it out owing to a lack of playing time. He was signed in 2019 from Valencia in an exchange deal that saw Jasper Cillessen go the other way.

However, the Brazilian has played only 21 times since then, including a meager four appearances last season. He is evaluating some of the proposals on his table.

Puig, meanwhile, was Barcelona's breakout star in the 2019-20 season, but his career went downhill under Ronald Koeman and subsequently under Xavi. Mingueza, who broke into the senior team in 2020 after coming through the ranks with Barcelona's youth side, drifted in and out of the team last season.

Lastly, Umtiti has struggled with lengthy injuries in the last few years. He shone bright during his first two campaigns but has missed a large chunk of game time since then.

The Frenchman hasn't played more than 14 games in any of the last four La Liga seasons, making just a single appearance last campaign.

Nevertheless, he signed a contract extension in January, pledging allegiance to Barcelona till 2026, but it's now unlikely Umtiti might not stay on till then. He has become a liability to the team and could be on the move this summer.

Barcelona need squad clear-out to accommodate new players

The Blaugrana are in poor financial shape right now. A combination of expensive flops and ridiculously high wage bills have left the club in financial turmoil.

They don't have the money to sign new players, so they must clear-out their existing squad to register incoming arrivals. Barcelona have agreed to sign Franck Kessie and Andreas Christensen from AC Milan and Chelsea, respectively.

However, La Liga regulations won't allow the Blaugrana to register the two till they reduce their wage bill. That's why offloading players is necessary.

