Xavi vetoes Barcelona's move for Manchester United star- Reports

Barcelona are reportedly plotting a move for Manchester United forward Edinson Cavani in January.

The Uruguayan has emerged as one of the Blaugrana's top transfer targets, as they have prioritised the signing of a striker in January. New Barcelona boss Xavi Hernandez is, however, uninterested in the 34-year-old. According to El Nacional, Xavi is keen to sign young players, and has vetoed a move for the Manchester United star.

Barcelona are suffering from a massive injury crisis in attack. Former Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero could be forced into early retirement due to heart issues. Meanwhile, Ansu Fati and Martin Braithwaite have been ruled out of action due to injury.

As a result, Barcelona have been heavily reliant on Dutch forward Memphis Depay. The Blaugrana had parted ways with Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann last summer to reduce the financial burden caused by the duo's massive wages.

Barcelona, however, failed to sign adequate replacements for Messi and Griezmann. The club are languishing in seventh place in the league table, winning five of 13 games this season.

Xavi's men have struggled to create goalscoring opportunities this season. The new Barcelona boss is reportedly keen to sign a forward in January. But he desires to sign a young talent rather than a forward in the twilight of his career.

Manchester United forward Edinson Cavani scored 17 goals in 39 appearances in all competitions for The Red Devils last season. However, the former PSG striker has seen his game time at Old Trafford diminish this season due to the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo, and recurring injuries. Cavani has scored just one goal in eight appearances for United this season.

Barcelona could sign young sensation Karim Adeyemi instead of Manchester United's Edinson Cavani

Barcelona have been linked with many top-quality forwards in recent months. However, the Blaugrana are facing debts of €1.35 million. That could force them to turn to the free agency or loan market for new signings in January.

Manchester United forward Edinson Cavani will be entering the final six months of his contract with the club in January. The 34-year-old could, therefore, be available for a bargain price during the winter transfer window.

However, Xavi's reluctance to sign ageing players could force Barcelona to target RB Salzburg sensation Karim Adeyemi instead. The 19-year-old is one of the hottest properties in Europe this season. He has scored 14 goals in 18 appearances across competitions.

Barcelona will have to sell some of their fringe players to raise the funds required to sign Adeyemi. Samuel Umtiti, Luuk de Jong and Martin Braithwaite have all been linked with moves away from the club.

