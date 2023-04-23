Zinedine Zidane, Jose Mourinho and more: Report details PSG's list of candidates to replace Christophe Galtier in summer

Christophe Galtier's tenure at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) is expected to come to an end following their disappointing exit from the UEFA Champions League in the Round of 16. The capital club is reportedly considering four candidates: Zinedine Zidane, Jose Mourinho, Thiago Motta and Marcelo Gallardo, as per L'Equipe (via PSGTalk).

Both Zidane and Mourinho boast impressive managerial resumes, having won multiple UEFA Champions League titles. Their extensive experience in the competition makes them attractive propositions for the Parisians.

Meanwhile, the Ligue 1 side are also open to taking a gamble with Motta and Gallardo. While Motta is having success at Bologna, he's yet to take the reins at a top club. Gallardo has enjoyed a golden era at River Plate, a big South American club, but has never managed in Europe.

Despite their limited experience in European football, Motta and Gallardo have ties with PSG, having both played for the club. This connection could explain the Parisians' interest in the duo. Regardless of their eventual choice, it appears that the Parisians are eager to usher in a new era with a fresh voice in the dressing room for the upcoming season.

PSG manager Galtier sues for defamation amid alleged racist remarks controversy

Embattled Parisians boss Christophe Galtier has taken legal action against Julien Fournier, former Nice sporting director, and French journalists Daniel Riolo and Romain Molina for defamation. The development comes in the aftermath of accusations that Galtier made racist and discriminatory remarks last season, according to France24.

The Paris public prosecutor confirmed Galtier's complaint against Fournier and the two journalists. Galtier's lawyer has said that a separate complaint has been filed against unidentified individuals for harassment and death threats following the emergence of the allegations.

Galtier's attorney, Olivier Martin, expressed hope that the Paris public prosecutor will handle the case swiftly (via France24):

"We hope that the Paris public prosecutor acts with the same speed as the Nice prosecutor did so that Christophe Galtier can be finished with this affair as quickly as possible."

The Parisians manager has vehemently denied making any racist or Islamophobic statements, as alleged in an email reportedly sent by Fournier and widely reported by French media outlets.

Poll : 0 votes