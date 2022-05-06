Zinedine Zidane as manager remains top priority for PSG if Mauricio Pochettino is let go - Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) reportedly still have Zinedine Zidane as their top priority if their current manager Mauricio Pochettino departs the Parc des Princes.

According to Le Parisien (via CulturePSG), given the uncertainty over Pochettino's future at the club, Zidane is the Parisians' top priority to replace the Argentine.

Former Germany manager Joachim Low and Spazia manager Thiago Motta are also being tracked, with Pochettino's future uncertain.

Not only has the Argentinian coach's future been under speculation, but so has star striker Kylian Mbappe's.

His mother came out on May 5 to dismiss reports that Mbappe has agreed to stay at the Parc des Princes (per Fabrizio Romano).

However, the Frenchman may have a compatriot in charge should he decide to extend his stay in the French capital, as Zidane is still in the thoughts of the PSG board.

The former Real Madrid manager has been without a job since May 2021 and has long been coveted by the Parisians.

Although Zidane has never moved to play down talks of joining Paris, he has always desired succeding Didier Deschamps as the France national team manager.

Hence, PSG are also contemplating Low and Motta, with the latter expected to leave La Spezia this summer. The report suggests that the Parisians' higher-ups desire a young coach who has significant potential.

Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte may not be averse to taking over at PSG, but he doesn't seem to have the full backing of the Parisians' management.

Mauricio Pochettino to depart PSG?

A difficult debut season for Pochettino in Paris

Mauricio Pochettino's future has been under intense speculation for large swathes of the season amid the Parisians' exit from the UEFA Champions League in February.

He was previously touted to become the next manager of Manchester United when the Red Devils sacked Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in November last year.

The Argentine denied rumours he was set to leave Paris for Manchester and remained in his position.

However, after the Parisians exited the UEFA Champions League against Real Madrid in the Round of 16, Pochettino's future has been under speculation.

Following the demoralising defeat, it was suggested the former Tottenham Hotspur manager could be dismissed.

However, he has stayed in his position and won his first-ever league title when the Parisians sealed the Ligue 1 triumph in April.

Despite the victory, Pochettino was booed by the Parc des Princes faithful, and there has always been a feeling it's a matter of when and not if the Argentinian will leave the club.

