Rumours: Bayern Munich make €100 million bid for Real Madrid superstar

Bayern Munich have made a huge bid for Real Madrid forward.

Carlo Ancelotti and Zinedine Zidane

What’s the story?

Bayern Munich have reportedly made a bid of €100 million for Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo according to Gazzetta dello Sport. The Portuguese is rumoured to be leaving the European giants in the summer, and Bayern Munich manager Carlo Ancelotti is looking to get the forward to sign for the German champions.

In case you didn’t know..

Widespread rumours suggest that Cristiano Ronaldo is looking for a move away from the Spanish capital after tax fraud allegations surfaced. The star player is apparently unhappy with the management who have not shown enough support to their player after the allegations.

Manchester United are supposed to the front-runners for his signature, with the Portuguese’s emotional connection with the fans in Manchester. However, the club from England are still evaluating the situation and haven’t made a bid for the star yet.

The heart of the matter

Carlo Ancelotti, the former manager of Real Madrid is undoubtedly very fond of the Portuguese manager having spoken generously of the Number 7’s ability and commitment of multiple occasions. If the Portuguese decides to make a move, Bayern are undoubtedly the superpower outside Spain and could be the perfect destination for a 32-year-old who is hungry to win more trophies.

What’s Next?

Reports emerged earlier today that Real Madrid have slapped a price tag of £174.5 million on their prized asset. It surely goes a long way to prising away suitors to a certain extent, but if Ronaldo really wants to leave his parent club, there is not a lot Madrid can do.

However, it is unlikely that the fans or even the clubs will be able to get a clearer picture before the Confederations Cup in Russia concludes (Cristiano is leading his country in the competition).

Author’s Take

The fact that every news agency is reporting Cristiano Ronaldo’s exit from Real Madrid proves two things, one he is sells, two, there might be some truth to the rumours and has been undoubtedly been leaked from Cristiano Ronaldo’s camp.

However, it is unlikely that Ronaldo leaves Real at such a high point in their history given they have won the Champions League two years in a row, and also seemed to have turned the Barcelona dominance in the La Liga.

But, you can never say never.