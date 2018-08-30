Rumours: Chelsea veteran agrees personal terms with Turkish giants Galatasaray

Nilalohit Mishra FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors 2.40K // 30 Aug 2018, 15:24 IST

Chelsea play Bournemouth at home this Saturday

What's the rumour?

According to the Turkish news outlet Fotomac, out-of-favour Chelsea defender Gary Cahill is on the verge of agreeing a deal to join Galatasaray before the end of the month.

The report goes on to claim that the Englishman has agreed personal terms, with club officials expected to meet Cahill’s entourage in the coming days.

In case you didn't know...

With almost 300 appearances to his name, Cahill has been the defensive mainstay for the Blues since joining the club in 2012 and has won two Premier League titles in that time period.

He remains the club captain at Chelsea - a role he was entrusted with when John Terry left.

Once a dependable warrior under former manager Jose Mourinho, he has fallen down the pecking order since the Portuguese left the club in 2016.

The heart of the matter

The 32-year-old announced his retirement earlier this week to focus on reigniting his club career. However, he is yet to feature under Maurizio Sarri this season and could force a move away from the club in order to kickstart his career which appears to have come to a standstill at the moment.

The experienced defender has many potential suitors from Spain as well as from Italy but Turkish side Galatasaray have emerged the frontrunners for his services.

Rumour Probability: 4/10

The reliability of Fotomac is unknown and with conflicting reports also coming in to suggest Cahill's stay at the London club, one should take this piece of news with a pinch of salt. We are going with a 4 out of 10 for this one.

What's next?

Galatasaray is definitely a downgrade when compared to Chelsea and therefore Cahill should stay at his current club and fight for a place in the starting XI.