LaLiga rumours: Real Madrid agrees €180m fee for Juventus star

Yash Sharma FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors 23.04K // 30 Aug 2018, 10:35 IST

What's the rumour?

According to one of the main sports outlet in Argentina, Ole, Real Madrid have agreed a 180 million Euros fee for the Argentine striker, Paulo Dybala.

The source have made bold claims that Florentino Perez is going to shock everyone on the deadline day of the transfer window as Real Madrid would announce Dybala as their new Galactico signing.

They also claim that Dybala does not have a good relationship with Juve's boss, Massimiliano Allegri. The forward would receive the 'number 7' shirt as Los Blancos would finally end their pursuit of a major signing to replace Cristiano Ronaldo who joined Juventus earlier this summer.

In case you didn't know...

Paulo Dybala is one of the best modern-day players and has the ability to of being a top-notch striker for any team in Europe. Evidently, the 24-year-old attacking forward has been on the radar of many top European clubs including Manchester United and Real Madrid.

However, the player hasn't moved away from the Italian giants ever since joining them in 2015.

Dybala is amongst the top strikers in the world and has proven so by playing exceptional football for Juve in the past years. The Argentine forward scored 22 league goals in Serie A 17/18 and also had 5 assists to his name.

The heart of the matter

Real Madrid is desperately looking for a major signing since club's talisman and highest ever goalscorer Cristiano Ronaldo left for Juventus this summer. Florentino Perez have knocked many doors in search of a top quality forward who could replicate Ronaldo's performances who guaranteed almost 50 goals per season.

With transfer window coming to its end on 31st August, Real Madrid are believed to announce a major signing the Madrid fans are demanding for.

Yesterday, Mariano, the former Real Madrid forward was brought back to the club for a fee around 38 million Euros.

Rumour rating: 4/10

The Argentine sports outlet, Ole, is not a reliable source. They can't be believed on their bold claims and it is expected that the 24-year-old Argentine forward would stay with Juventus and produce a top threat in Europe alongside Cristiano Ronaldo.

Paulo Dybala is a highly talented player and would couple well with Ronaldo to bring the UCL title to Turin.

Juventus already loaned Gonzalo Higuain to AC Milan this summer, so it seems highly unlikely that they'd let their another top striker slip from their hands.

What's next?

Julen Lopetegui is back on winning ways after suffering a defeat from city rivals Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Super Cup. Karim Benzema and Gareth Bale are proving to be vital forwards for the Spanish giants.

Besides, Ronaldo and Dybala are making a good pair in Turin and the forward is expected to stay in Turin.

Real Madrid have signed Mariano as a potential replacement for Karim Benzema. Mariano gave a spectacular performance in the 17/18 Ligue 1 season and could be the final piece of puzzle Real Madrid were waiting for.