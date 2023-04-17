Premier League star 'likely' to join Barcelona as La Liga giants make 2-year-offer - Reports

Ilkay Gundegan is reportedly set to accept Barcelona's offer of a two-year contract with an optional year.

As per The Times, Barcelona's offer for Gundogan is set to be a two-year deal. The La Liga leaders are hoping to sign the German in the summer, as they're keen on bolstering the midfield with a free transfer, like they did with Franck Kessie last summer.

Reports earlier this month suggested that the former Borussia Dortmund star was in active talks with the Blaugrana and had agreed a deal. However, his agent and uncle, Ilhan Gundogan, rebuffed the claims, telling AS:

“I am surprised at where the stories come from about a deal closed for many weeks. There is still no agreement with any club. It is not yet decided where he will play in the next few years. Ilkay can still win three major trophies this season as Manchester City captain. That’s the only thing he’s focused on right now."

He also spoke to The Guardian and said:

"There's definitely no agreement yet with any club. The focus of Ilkay in recent weeks was only on Manchester City and the birth of his son. Now he is in the final and crucial phase of the season and is completely focused on that. Where Ilkay plays next season is still open."

However, El Nacional claim that the midfielder has now set his mind on a move to Barcelona and is ready to accept their offer.

Manchester City set to decide Gundogan future amid Barcelona interest

Ilkay Gundogan will become a free agent in the summer, and manager Pep Guardiola is aware of the situation. He has said that his decision on the midfielder has been made, and the club will now take the final call.

He said in a press conference as relayed by Sky Sports:

"I think I know my opinion about Ilkay. What Ilkay has done against Aston Villa last season (scoring two late goals to seal the Premier League title), he can do whatever he wants. He has the paradise already. So he knows exactly my opinion about him. The club knows it, and it is a question for him and his agent. What is going to happen, I'm pretty sure is going to be good for him."

Manchester City are planning for life after Gundogan and have set sights on Mason Mount and Jude Bellingham.

