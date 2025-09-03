Russia vs Jordan Prediction and Betting Tips | September 4th 2025

Russia take on Jordan in a friendly matchup at the Otkritie Bank Arena on Thursday. Both sides head into the midweek clash off the back of contrasting results, with Jamal Sellami’s men suffering a narrow defeat against Iraq in the World Cup qualifiers.

Ad

Russia turned in another dominant team display last time out as they cruised to a 4-1 victory over Belarus at the National Football Stadium on June 10.

Valeriy Karpin’s side have now gone 13 consecutive matches without defeat across the last two years, a run stretching back to a 2-1 loss against Egypt Under-23 in September 2023.

Russia, who are currently 35th in the latest FIFA World Rankings, will close out September’s international break schedule with a visit to the Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium to face Qatar.

Ad

Trending

Meanwhile, Jordan brought their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign to an end last time out when they fell to a 1-0 defeat against Iraq at the Amman International Stadium.

However, a run of four wins and four draws from the previous nine qualifying matches meant the loss to Iraq mattered little as Sellami’s men clinched second spot in Group B with 16 points from 10 games to guarantee a first-ever appearance in the World Cup next year.

Ad

Jordan have been involved in two friendly matches this year, playing out a goalless draw with Uzbekistan on January 27 before losing 2-0 at the hands of Saudi Arabia on May 30.

Russia vs Jordan Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first-ever meeting between Russia and Jordan, and both sides will be looking to begin their rivalry on a positive note.

Jordan are unbeaten in eight of their last 10 matches across all competitions, picking up three wins and five draws since October 2024.

Russia are on a run of 13 consecutive games without defeat, picking up 10 wins and three draws since the 2-1 loss against Egypt U23 in September 2023.

Jordan have failed to win four of their most recent five friendly matches, losing twice and claiming two draws since January 2024.

Ad

Russia vs Jordan Prediction

Jordan enjoyed a stellar qualifying campaign to secure a first-ever ticket to the FIFA World Cup qualifiers, showing they have what it takes to compete against the very best nations. However, Russia have been near impenetrable in their friendly outings since their competitive ban and we are backing them to come out on top at the Otkritie Bank Arena.

Prediction: Russia 2-1 Jordan

Ad

Russia vs Jordan Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Russia to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in nine of Russia’s last 10 games)

Tip 3: First to score - Russia (Karpin’s men have netted the opening goal in their last 10 outings)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joshua Ojele Joshua is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda who covers news and match previews. He fell in love with the sport watching Didier Drogba and Samuel Eto’o win titles at club and international level, and his passion for the sport led him to become a professional football writer. He has an overall professional experience of 5 years.



Joshua supports Chelsea at club level, having witnessed a number of African stars break records with the club. Drogba’s equalizing header and match-winning shootout penalty for Chelsea against Bayern Munich in the 2012 UEFA Champions League final left a last impact on him. His favorite player is Eden Hazard and favorite manager is Jose Mourinho, who gave him the most joyous days as a Blues supporter. He believes that Cristiano Ronaldo is unlucky to be born in Messi’s era and favors the Argentine in the G.O.A.T. debate.



Joshua also follows the Portuguese Primeira Liga and the Nigeria Professional Football League and loves to play football during his free time. Having attained a B.Sc. in Petroleum Engineering from the University of Ibadan, he employs his problem-solving skills in crafting articles while doing extensive research to ensure each article is well thought out and crafted. Know More