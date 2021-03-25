Russia vs Slovenia prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying

Russia entertain Slovenia in their FIFA World Cup qualifying fixture at the Fisht Olympic Stadium in Sochi on Saturday.

Both clubs kicked off their campaigns with a win. The hosts made quick work of Malta in a 3-1 away win, while Slovenia recorded a narrow 1-0 win over 2018 finalists Croatia.

Slovenia are unbeaten in international competitions since November 2019 and have kept eight clean sheets in their nine outings since.

Russia vs Slovenia Head-to-Head

Russia and Slovenia have locked horns five times across all competitions. Four of their five meetings have come in World Cup qualifiers.

Currently, both sides are evenly matched in this fixture, with two wins apiece and the remaining game ending in a draw.

They last squared off in the 2010 World Cup playoff in 2009 at the Z'dežele Stadium. With a 1-0 win in that fixture, Slovenia secured their qualification for the 2010 World Cup.

Russia form guide: W-L-L-D-D

Slovenia form guide: W-D-W-D-W

Russia vs Slovenia Team News

Russia

Stanislav Cherchesov does not have any injury or suspension concerns at the moment. All the members of the squad announced for the qualifiers are fit and in contention to feature in this crucial game.

Denis Cheryshev and Roman Zobnin were not included in the squad due to injuries while Fydor Smolov was left out.

Injured: Denis Cheryshev, Roman Zobnin

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Fydor Smolov

Slovenia

Slovenia had a great game against Croatia last time around and there's no need for manager Matjaz Kek to make changes to the starting XI.

There are currently no new injury or suspension concerns for the visitors.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Russia vs Slovenia Predicted XI

Russia Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Andrey Lunyov; Andrei Semyonov, Georgi Dzhikiya, Fyodor Kudryashov, Mario Fernandes; Daniil Fomin, Yuri Zhirkov; Aleksei Miranchuk, Aleksandr Golovin, Aleksei Ionov; Artem Dzyuba

Slovenia Predicted XI (4-3-3): Jan Oblak; Petar Stojanovic, Miha Blazic, Miha Mevlja, Jure Balkovec; Jasmin Kurtic, Miha Zajc, Josip Ilicic; Sandi Lovric, Damjan Bohar, Andraž Šporar

Russia vs Slovenia Prediction

Russia returned to winning ways in their previous outing. Though they scored three goals in the game, they recorded fewer shots on target than Malta.

Slovenia have been in great form and have one of the best defensive records in recent games of all European teams.

The game promises to be an entertaining contest, where Russia's attacking prowess will be tested by a sturdy Slovenian defense.

Given the recent form of both teams, the game will probably end in a draw.

Prediction: Russia 1-1 Slovenia