Russia vs Turkey prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Nations League 2020-21

The 2020-21 edition of the UEFA Nations League is back in action this weekend as Russia host Turkey in a League B fixture at the Lev Yashin Stadium. The Russians have enjoyed an excellent few months in international football and will look to build on their excellent run of results.

Turkey have endured a mixed run of results so far in the UEFA Nations League and are yet to win a game in this edition of the competition. With only one point in their first two games, Turkey are dangerously close to the bottom of their group and need a victory in this game.

Russia have won both their games in the UEFA Nations League so far and will want to cement their position at the top of the group with a victory in this game. The Russians have a slight upper hand in this game but will have to be wary of Turkey's talented side.

Russia vs Turkey Head-to-Head

Russia and Turkey have played a total of six games against each other in their history and the home side had a distinct advantage with four victories. Turkey has won only two games against Russia and will want to cut the deficit in this game.

The previous meeting between the two sides ended in a 2-0 victory for Russia. Denis Cheryshev got on to the scoresheet on the day and is likely to play an important role in this game.

Russia form guide: L-W-W-W-L

Turkey form guide: D-D-L-W-D

Russia vs Turkey Team News

Alexander Kokorin is injured for this fixture

Russia

Russia forward Alexander Kokorin is injured for this fixture and has not been included in the squad. Georgy Dzhikiya and Guilherme have tested positive for the coronavirus and are not available for this fixture

Injured: Alexander Kokorin

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Not Available: Georgy Dzhikiya, Guilherme

Caglar Soyuncu is an important player for Turkey. Image Source: ESPN

Turkey

Turkey coach Senol Gunes has a fully-fit squad at his disposal and the likes of Caglar Soyuncu and Hakan Calhanoglu will have to play pivotal roles if Turkey are to trouble a formidable Russia side.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Not Available: None

Russia vs Turkey Predicted XI

Russia Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Anton Shunin; Mario Fernandes, Egor Sorokin, Ilya Kutepov, Vyacheslav Karavaev; Daler Kuzyaev, Roman Zobnin; Denis Cheryshev, Zelimkhan Bakaev, Aleksey Ionov; Artem Dzyuba

Turkey Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Ugurcan Cakir; Umut Meras, Caglar Soyuncu, Merih Demiral, Mert Muldur; Irfan Kahveci, Kaan Ayhan; Emre Kilinc, Hakan Calhanoglu, Yusuf Yazici; Burak Yilmaz

Russia vs Turkey Prediction

Russia have been exceptional in the final third over the past month and the likes of Artem Dzyuba and Denis Cheryshev have been in excellent form. Russia also have a robust defence and are the favourites to win this fixture.

Turkey pulled off a surprising 3-3 draw against Germany this week and will welcome Caglar Soyuncu and Cengiz Under back into the line-up for this game. Turkey have plenty of talent in their team but will need to be at their best to stand a chance in this match.

Prediction: Russia 2-1 Turkey

