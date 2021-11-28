Ruthless Liverpool record statement win after putting Southampton to the sword

Not many teams in Europe are better than Liverpool at the moment. The Reds are currently in a league of their own and are conquering everything before them.

Having thrashed Arsenal 4-0 last week, Jurgen Klopp’s side recorded a 2-0 win over Porto in the UEFA Champions League in midweek, before routing Southampton on Saturday.

They’ve now impressively scored 10 goals in their last three matches without conceding any. This is a team that is in a rich vein of form and seems unstoppable.

Liverpool had to contend with a number of injuries last season, which nearly cost them a place in Europe. However, the Reds have regained their mojo and the results are evident.

Liverpool FC @LFC Another brilliant performance from the Reds at Anfield ❤ Another brilliant performance from the Reds at Anfield ❤ https://t.co/I9Odhm2dfb

Reds put Southampton to the sword

Southampton made a bright start to Saturday’s game and for a brief period, it appeared as if they were going to make things difficult for Liverpool.

However, their resilience was crushed after Diogo Jota opened the scoring in the second minute. From there, Liverpool never looked back.

The Portuguese forward made it 2-0 after the hour mark before Thiago Alcantara added a third with a brilliant volley before half-time.

Virgil van Dijk made it 4-0 after the break as the Reds coasted to a comfortable win. Klopp’s side has been very ruthless in recent weeks and they showed no mercy against the Saints.

The attacking trio of Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Jota has proven too much for opposition defenders to handle. While Andrew Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold – both of whom provided assists against Southampton – are equally unplayable.

It’s almost as if Liverpool start matches with a guaranteed lead. That is how good they are and it remains to be seen which side will stop this juggernaut.

Liverpool FC @LFC A strong scoring start for our trio 🔥⚽️ A strong scoring start for our trio 🔥⚽️ https://t.co/dQ6acs3TyS

Liverpool make title statement

Liverpool’s win over Southampton saw them leapfrog Manchester City into second place in the Premier League. The Reds made a statement with their victory and their rivals must now respond.

Chelsea remain top of the table but their lead has been cut to one point and they’ll have to beat Manchester United on Sunday to restore their four-point advantage.

Meanwhile, Manchester City also have a tough game to come against West Ham United, meaning Klopp and his side can rest easy as the pressure turns on their rivals.

"My job is to set a team up, my job is to make a line-up, to organise training sessions, to help them create an atmosphere in the team, then on the pitch it's helpful if they follow the tips or advice we give them, but they have to do it themselves, that’s how it is," the Liverpool boss said after the win over Southampton, as quoted by Liverpoolfc.com.

"The things that happened to this team in the last few years were special and that's mostly because of the outstanding mindset and mentality of the boys. They push each other, which is absolutely helpful.

"I am not surprised and I don't think we now deserve too much credit for trying to play the best football possible every three days because I think that should be possible three times a week, but I don't take it for granted as well."

Liverpool are currently on a good run of form and their latest win over Southampton only further affirms their status as Premier League contenders.

