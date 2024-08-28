Ruzomberok vs Noah Prediction and Betting Tips | 29th August 2024

Ruzomberok will play host to Noah at Stadion pod Cebraťom in UEFA Conference League qualifying on Thursday. The hosts are bracing to right their wrongs following a disastrous first leg.

Ruzomberok vs Noah Preview

Ruzomberok suffered a 3-0 drubbing at Abovyan City Stadium in the first leg, which more or less looked like a training session for Noah. Gonçalo Gregório put the Slovakian side ahead early in the fourth minute while Gor Manvelyan and Matheus Aiás added one each to seal their comfortable win in style.

Ruža now have a three-goal deficit to overturn at home, where they have won just once in their last five matches in all competitions. They are appearing in the Conference League playoff round for the first time and would need a miracle to sail through, considering their form. Ruzomberok sit sixth in the Slovak top flight.

Noah have the wind on their back as they head to Ruzomberok for this clash. Head coach Rui Mota describes his side as a “highly disciplined team”, which actually showed in their performance in the first leg. The Armenian team made few mistakes and most importantly avoided conceding against Ruzomberok.

The visitors are expected to stick to their playbook at Abovyan City Stadium in an effort to safeguard their lead. Noah began in the first qualifying round and gradually made their way to the third, where they recorded their first defeat in this campaign. They lost to AEK Athens but overturned the deficit in the second leg to reach the playoffs.

Ruzomberok vs Noah Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Ruzomberok have won once, drawn thrice and lost once in their last five matches at home.

Ruzomberok have scored four goals and conceded five in their last five matches in all competitions.

Ruzomberok have played 29 UEFA matches, winning eight, drawing four and losing 17 as opposed to 10 for Noah (W6, D1, L3).

Noah have won thrice, drawn once and lost once in their last five matches on the road.

Ruzomberok have won twice, drawn twice and lost once in their last five matches while Noah have won four times and lost once. Form Guide: Ruzomberok – D-L-W-W-D, Noah – W-W-L-W-W.

Ruzomberok vs Noah Prediction

Ruzomberok have struggled in front of goal across much of this campaign and even on the domestic front. They need to score at least four unanswered goals to qualify.

Noah star Gonçalo Gregório is the one player the hosts must stop to have peace of mind. The Portuguese striker boasts six goals in this edition.

Ruzomberok are expected to come out on top but may be unable to overturn the deficit.

Prediction: Ruzomberok 2-1 Noah

Ruzomberok vs Noah Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Ruzomberok to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Ruzomberok to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Noah to score - Yes

