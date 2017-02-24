Ryan Giggs and Rory McIlroy to form a team at the BMW PGA Championship Pro-Am

Ryan Giggs will be seen in an unfamiliar sporting arena alongside the 2016 FedEx Cup champion

by Sameer Bahl News 24 Feb 2017, 15:39 IST

Ryan Giggs had an outstanding football career where he helped United to 15 titles

Ryan Giggs, the Manchester Unied legend who made a record 963 appearances for the Red Devils across one of the most prolific Premier League careers, will partner the 2016 FedEx Cup winner, Rory McIlroy, himself is a diehard United fan, at the BMW PGA Championship Pro-Am at Wentworth Club.

The Celebrity Pro-Am has quickly caught on as one of the highlights of the week, with a light atmosphere and the opportunity for the crowds to be very close to the amateurs and professionals for as they battle the West Course which is a true test of golf.

The footballer will join an extensive and illustrious list of famous footballers to have competed, including his former team-mates Paul Scholes, Peter Schmeichel and Dwight Yorke, adding to the novelty of the eagerly anticipated week, as the BMW PGA Championship will be the inaugral event of the European Tour's new Rolex Series.

For once McIlroy’s haul of 13 European Tour victories, three Race to Dubai wins and many other accolades will be eclipsed by his playing partner, with Giggs’ trophy cabinet featuring 13 Premier League titles and two UEFA Champions League wins, as well as countless individual honours.

Though famously left-footed, Giggs swings a golf club right-handed, and despite being used to performing on the biggest footballing stages, the 43 year old admitted to some nerves ahead of his debut in the BMW PGA Championship curtain-raiser.

“It's a great honour, although a slightly scary one, to be asked to play with Rory. I'm a big fan of his so I’m looking forward to catching up with him and seeing for myself how he plays the game. “

“I play a lot of golf myself and really enjoy it, but it’s quite a different thing to go from just playing with your mates to partnering one of the best players in the world in front of thousands of people so I am a bit nervous – I’ll have to practise a bit before May!”

“The BMW PGA Championship is always a great tournament and it will be one of the highlights of the summer to be involved in it.”

McIlroy is making his return to the BMW PGA Championship, a tournament the Northern Irishman won in 2014, and said he was thrilled to share the stage at Wentworth with Giggs after watching him for years in his element at Old Trafford.

“There are few bigger Man United legends in the history of the Club than Giggsy so to be able to tee it up alongside him for the pro-am at the BMW PGA Championship is going to be awesome. He is one of those players who is hugely respected in sport for everything he achieved at the highest level,” McIlroy said.

“Ryan’s professionalism and ability gave him a Man United career that was almost as long as a pro golfer’s career which is incredible. Not many sportsmen or women can say they were at the very top for decades but he is one of the special few. Hopefully I can give him a bit of help with his golf!”

Jamie Birkmyre, Championship Director of the BMW PGA Championship, said: “To have someone of Ryan’s stature as the first name for this year’s Celebrity Pro-Am is fantastic news for the event, which has become a real fixture on the social calendar.”

“He and Rory are sure to be a huge draw for fans, one of many, and we look forward to announcing more star names in the coming weeks.”