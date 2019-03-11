Ryan Giggs gives his verdict on Ronaldo-Messi debate; reveals key difference between the two

Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs favors his former teammate ahead of Lionel Messi

What's the story?

One of the greatest Welsh players of all time, Ryan Giggs has said that though Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are almost on par with each other, Ronaldo is the superior among the two as he had guided Portugal to their first major international honor at the EURO 2016.

Giggs was talking to Goal at the UEFA Champions League Trophy Tour, Presented by Heineken in Johannesburg, South Africa.

He praised his former Manchester United teammate for his adaptability, desire and dedication to stay at the top of his game, while also claiming that it is impossible to tame the talents of Barcelona star Messi on the pitch.

In case you didn't know...

Juventus ace Ronaldo, and Messi, who had dominated the Ballon d'Or awards over the last 10 years had to miss out on the accolade last December as Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric pipped the two following a splendid year with club and country.

Messi leads the European Golden Shoe race with 26 goals, while Ronaldo has scored 19 for the Bianconeri this season.

The heart of the matter

Ryan Giggs, who now coaches the national football team of Wales, was in Johannesburg, for a promotional event for the UEFA Champions League trophy, where he talked with Goal.

He said that he is not surprised to see Ronaldo succeeding in the Serie A with Juventus, as the latter is a top professional who knows how to take care of himself.

"Ronaldo, if you look at him, he still looks after himself."

He conceded that facing Messi in the 2009 and 2011 finals of Champions League was a nightmare for him and added that it is impossible to plan against him. He continued:

“I don’t think you can plan to play against Messi."

Finally he weighed in on the never-ending Ronaldo vs Messi debate and said that there’s not much between them, and that Ronaldo's success with his country at the EURO 2016 and trophies in different countries are what differentiates the duo. He said:

Him [Messi] and Cristiano Ronaldo are probably on par, it just depends who you think is the best. Obviously, Ronaldo has won something internationally, his played in Portugal, England, Spain and now Italy. That is the difference between him and Messi."

What's next?

Ronaldo and Messi will be in action this week in the Champions League to help their respective clubs secure a place in the next round of the competition.

It remains to be seen, whether Messi wins another treble with Barca or Ronaldo wins the competition with his new club this May.

