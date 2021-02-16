Wolfsberger AC vs Tottenham Hotspur prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa League 2020-21

Austrian side Wolfsberger AC take on Premier League giants Tottenham Hotspur on Thursday in UEFA Europa League action.

Tottenham swept their group to qualify for the round of 32, while RZ Pellets WAC shocked Dutch side Feyenoord by qualifying from their group ahead of them.

Interestingly, this first leg will be played in Budapest’s Puskas Arena rather than in Austria due to the country’s current COVID-19 restrictions.

Wolfsberger AC vs Tottenham Hotspur Head-to-Head

Wolfsberger AC currently sit in sixth place in the Austrian Bundesliga, having won seven, drawn three and lost seven of their fixtures thus far.

Most recently, they picked up a 2-1 win over Admira Moedling. Overall, they’ve lost just one of their last four matches.

In Europa League action, Wolfsberger AC were able to qualify for the knockout stages largely off the back of two impressive wins over Feyenoord. They even beat the Dutch side 4-1 in Rotterdam in October.

Meanwhile, Tottenham have been on an appalling run of form in recent weeks. After topping the Premier League for a while in late 2020, Jose Mourinho’s men now sit in ninth place.

They have lost five of their last six games – including four Premier League fixtures. Spurs will be desperate for a result here to attempt to turn their season around.

Advertisement

Tottenham made the Europa League’s round of 32 relatively easily, taking 13 points from a possible 18. The English club eliminated Austrians LASK in the process.

Wolfsberger AC have never played Tottenham before in European competition.

Wolfsberger AC form guide: L-W-W-L-W

Tottenham Hotspur form guide: L-L-W-L-L

Wolfsberger AC vs Tottenham Hotspur Team News

Wolfsberger AC

Wolfsberger AC will expect to be without midfielders Eliel Peretz and Mario Leitgeb for this game, as both men are currently struggling to get over injuries.

Injured: Eliel Peretz, Mario Leitgeb

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho will be without Giovani Lo Celso for this game, as the Argentine is still struggling to get over his hamstring injury. Full-backs Sergio Reguilon and Serge Aurier are also doubtful, but may take a spot on the bench.

Injured: Giovani Lo Celso

Doubtful: Sergio Reguilon, Serge Aurier

Suspended: None

Advertisement

Wolfsberger AC vs Tottenham Hotspur Predicted XI

Wolfsberger AC predicted XI (4-1-3-2): Alexander Kofler, Michael Novak, Luka Lochoshvili, Dominik Baumgartner, Jonathan Scherzer, Gustav Henriksson, Matthaeus Taferner, Michael Liendl, Christopher Wernitznig, Dario Visinger, Dejan Joveljic

Tottenham Hotspur predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Joe Hart, Japhet Tanganga, Davinson Sanchez, Toby Alderweireld, Ben Davies, Moussa Sissoko, Harry Winks, Erik Lamela, Dele Alli, Gareth Bale, Carlos Vinicius

Wolfsberger AC vs Tottenham Hotspur Prediction

On paper at least, this should be a comfortable win for Tottenham – particularly with the game now taking place in a neutral venue.

However, given Spurs’ current problems, Wolfsberger will be looking to cause an upset and give themselves a major boost heading into next week’s second leg.

But Jose Mourinho will be looking for a way for his side to turn the corner, and this game should be it.

Prediction: RZ Pellets WAC 1-2 Tottenham Hotspur