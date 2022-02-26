Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing for Manchester United against Watford today?

Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to start when Manchester United host Watford at Old Trafford on Saturday.

The Red Devils are currently in a good run of form in the Premier League, winning two consecutive games in the league. However, the same cannot be said about Ronaldo. The 37-year-old forward has scored just once in his last seven league outings.

Despite this barren run in front of goal, Ronaldo will still be expected to lead United's attack against Watford. Edinson Cavani's absence leaves Rangnick with only one forward option and that is the Portuguese superstar.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner could be joined by Jadon Sancho and Anthony Elanga in the front three. Elanga would be preferred ahead of Marcus Rashford after the youngster scored the equalizer against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League.

Cristiano Ronaldo has faced Watford four times in his career so far. The 37-year-old forward has scored and assisted twice against the Hornets. In these four outings, Ronaldo has won three times and lost once.

It is worth mentioning that Manchester United suffered a humiliating 4-1 defeat against Watford at Vicarage Road earlier this season. The game happened to be the last for manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who was sacked following that defeat.

As things stand, Manchester United are fourth in the Premier League standings, having amassed 46 points from 26 matches. However, their top-four place is in jeopardy following Arsenal's win over Wolverhampton Wanderers on Thursday night. The Gunners are now just one point behind the Red Devils and have two games in hand.

Watford, meanwhile, are struggling to maintain their Premier League status for next season. The Hornets are currently 19th in the standings, on just 18 points. Roy Hodgson's side are in serious danger of getting relegated to the Championship.

How has Cristiano Ronaldo performed on his return to Manchester United?

Cristiano Ronaldo rejoined United in the summer of 2021 from Juventus. The forward is currently Manchester United's leading goalscorer this season. The 37-year-old forward has scored 15 goals in 29 appearances across all competitions.

However, the goals have recently dried up for Ronaldo recently, which has put some doubt on his future at Old Trafford. The Portuguese forward has less than 18 months remaining on his current contract.

Manchester United could be in the market to sign a new young centre-forward as a long-term replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo going forward.

