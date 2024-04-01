Saarbrucken vs Kaiserslautern Prediction and Betting Tips | April 2nd 2024 

Saarbrucken will welcome Kaiserslautern to Ludwigspark Stadion for a DFB Pokal semifinal tie on Tuesday (April 2nd).

The hosts have not been in action since falling to a 2-0 defeat away to Duisburg in the German 3. Liga before the international break. Niklas Kolle and Kolja Pusch scored in either half to guide Duisburg to all three points.

Kaiserslautern, meanwhile, suffered a 3-1 defeat at home to Dusseldorf in the 2. Bundesliga. They took a 26th-minute lead through Marlon Ritter but a seven-minute blitz saw Christos Tzolis score a brace in addition to Shinta Appelkamp's 76th-minute strike to help the visitors complete the comeback.

Die roten Teufel will now turn the focus back to the cup after booking their spot at this stage with a 3-1 away win over Hertha Berlin in the last eight. Saarbrucken qualified with a 2-1 home win over Borussia Monchengladbach.

Bayer Leverkusen or Dusseldorf lie in wait for the winner of this tie in the final.

Saarbrucken vs Kaiserslautern Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 43rd meeting between the two sides. Kaiserslautern have 22 wins to their name, Saarbrucken were victorious 13 times while seven games ended in a draw.

Their most recent clash came in April 2022 when Kaiserslautern claimed a 3-1 home win in the 3. Liga.

Three of the last four head-to-head games have witnessed goals at both ends.

Eight of Kaiserslautern's last 10 games in all competitions have produced three goals or more.

Eight of Saarbrucken's last 10 competitive games have produced under 2.5 goals.

Kaiserslautern have scored 13 goals in their four games in the Pokal this season.

Saarbrucken vs Kaiserslautern Prediction

This is one of the most unlikely DFB Pokal semifinals imaginable, with two sides outside the top-tier battling out for a shot at glory. Saarbrucken's journey to this stage has been the stuff of dreams, having eliminated Bundesliga outfits in three successive rounds.

The first of those came in an all-time shock against Bayern Munich, which was followed by recent Europa League winners Eintracht Frankfurt and top-flight ever-presents Borussia Monchengladbach.

Kaiserslautern's journey has been less Cinderella-esque but Rudiger Ziehl's side are competing at this stage for the first time in a decade. Their league form is in sharp contrast as they have relegation concerns on their mind in the 2. Liga.

We are tipping Saarbrucken's remarkable run to continue with a narrow win.

Prediction: Saarbrucken 2-1 Kaiserslautern

Saarbrucken vs Kaiserslautern Betting Tips

Tip 1- Saarbrucken to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals