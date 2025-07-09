Sabah vs Celje Prediction and Betting Tips | July 10th 2025

Sabah will welcome Celje to Bank Respublika Arena in the first leg of the UEFA Europa League first qualifying round on Thursday. The visitors made it to the quarterfinals of the UEFA Conference League last season, while Bayquşlar have never qualified for the group stage of a European competition.
The hosts will play for the first time in the Europa League and have participated in the Conference League qualifiers in the last two seasons. They were eliminated from the third round on both occasions and lost 2-0 on aggregate to St. Patrick's Athletic last season.
The Counts booked their place in the group stage of a European competition for the first time last season and will look to return to the group stage again this season.
Sabah vs Celje Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- The two teams will meet for the first time.
- The hosts are unbeaten in their last eight competitive games, playing four draws.
- The visitors have lost just two of their last 20 games in all competitions, with both defeats registered at home.
- Bayquşlar have seen conclusive results in their eight games in the European qualifiers thus far, with four wins and four losses to their name.
- The Counts have lost their last three away games in the Europa League qualifiers, conceding seven goals while failing to score in two.
- The hosts have scored one goal apiece in five of their last seven competitive games. Notably, they have also conceded one goal apiece in five games in that period.
- The visitors have suffered just one loss on their travels in 2025 across all competitions.
- The Counts have lost four of their last five away games in European qualifiers.
Sabah vs Celje Prediction
The Owls will play their first competitive match of the season and will look to leave a good account of themselves. They are unbeaten in their last five home games, recording three wins. Notably, they lost their two home games in the Conference League qualifiers last season.
Grofje will also play for the first time this season. They are on an 11-game unbeaten streak in away games and will look to build on that form.
There is not much to separate the two teams, and considering the visitors' better record in European competitions, we back them to eke out a narrow win.
Prediction: Sabah 1-2 Celje
Sabah vs Celje Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Celje to win
Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals
Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes
Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes