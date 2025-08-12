Sabah vs Levski Sofia Prediction and Betting Tips | 14th August 2025

Sabah take on Levski Sofia at the Bank Respublika Arena on Thursday for the second leg of their clash in the UEFA Europa Conference League third qualifying round. The Azeri side are currently trailing 1-0 in the tie after losing the first leg deep in extra time. Borislav Rupanov struck the only goal of the game in the 98th minute to earn Sofia a smash-and-grab victory after the match was inches away from a draw.

It marked their second defeat in five European qualifiers so far, with Sabah also losing 3-2 to Celje in the Europa League first qualifying round last month. Back then, the Owls were unable to produce a comeback in the tie, managing a 3-3 draw at home, which saw them drop into the Conference League qualifiers.

Just over a month on, Sabah find themselves in a similar spot again as they need a win on home turf to stand a chance of progressing into the playoffs. But history isn't on their side - in both their previous appearances at this stage, the Azeri side failed to progress, losing to Partizan in 2023 and St. Patrick's Athletic in 2024.

Levski Sofia will be looking to make it a triple whammy for them as the Bulgarian outfit need to just hold them to a draw here.

Sabah vs Levski Sofia Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be just the second clash between the sides in history.

In five qualifiers so far, Sabah have won and lost twice each.

The Azeri side have played six home games in Europe, winning and losing thrice each.

In five European qualifiers this season, Levski Sofia have failed to score in three.

Levski Sofia are winless in their last four European games away from home.

Sabah have lost in the third qualifying round of the Conference League in both their previous appearances at this stage.

Sabah vs Levski Sofia Prediction

Sabah need to win by at least two goals to stand a chance of progressing into the next round, but Levski Sofia will look to defend well and deny them goalscoring opportunities.

We expect another tense game between these two, but one that ends without a goal for either side.

Prediction: Sabah 0-0 Levski Sofia

Sabah vs Levski Sofia Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

