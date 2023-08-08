Sabah vs Partizan Prediction and Betting Tips | August 10, 2023 

Sabah host Partizan at the Bank Respublika Arena on Thursday (August 10) in the first leg of the UEFA Europa Conference League third qualifying round.

After finishing second in the Azerbaijan Premier League last season, Sabah are making their first excursion in Europe and looking to reach the group stage for the first time.

In the second qualifying round, the Owls overcame Riga FS 4-1 on aggregate, winning 2-0 away in the first leg before a 2-1 comeback win at home. Emmanuel Apeh scored the winner for the Azeri side in the 94th minute in the decider. Riga played with ten men for over an hour after Arturs Zjuzins was sent off.

Last weekend, Sabah began their 2023-24 top-flight campaign with a stunning 5-0 demolition of Gabala at home. Apeh, Anatoliy Nuriyev, Aleksey Isayev, Joy-Lance Mickels and Tellur Mutalimov scored as Murad Musayev's side stormed to the top of the standings.

Partizan, meanwhile, finished fourth in the Championship round last season, earning them a spot in the third qualifying round of the Europa Conference League. The Serbian side went out in the knockout round playoffs after finishing second in the group.

Now, the Steamroller are looking to make their second consecutive appearance in the competition.

Sabah vs Partizan Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This is the first competitive meeting between the two sides.

Sabah have a 100% win record this season, winning all three of their games: 2-0 and 2-1 vs Riga FS in Europe and a 5-0 win vs Gabala in the league.

Both teams have scored at least twice in every game this season.

Partizan's Matheus Saldanha is looking to score in his third straight game.

Partizan have won only two of their last five away games in Europe.

Sabah vs Partizan Prediction

Both teams have both looked strong in attack this season, which makes their first meeting worth looking forward to. Expect plenty of goalmouth action ending in a high-scoring draw.

Prediction: Sabah 2-2 Partizan

Sabah vs Partizan Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes