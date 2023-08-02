Sabah vs Riga FS Prediction and Betting Tips | 3rd August 2023 

Sabah host Riga FS at the Bank Respublika Arena on Thursday for the second leg of their Europa Conference League second qualifying round.

The Owls hold a 2-0 advantage in the tie after coming away from their Latvian trip victorious last week. Bojan Letic opened the scoring for them 22 minutes into the match, before Davit Volkovi doubled their advantage in the 55th minute.

Considering this was their first-ever game in Europe, the Azeri side truly punched above their weight, and now have one foot in the third round of the qualifiers.

With their league campaign set to begin only this weekend, Sabah also had a week to rest and recuperate for the second leg.

On the other hand, Riga bounced back from the loss in spectacular fashion, thrashing Tukums 7-0 in the league last Saturday.

Darko Lemajic and Daniels Ontuzans struck a brace each, while Janis Ikaunieks netted a hat-trick as Riga ran riot at home.

With 58 points from 24 games, Viktors Morozs' side consolidated their position in second place, trailing leaders and city rivals Riga by three points.

Riga will hope to be able to replicate this kind of performance once again on Thursday as their qualifying hopes are on the line.

Sabah vs Riga FS Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This is only the second meeting between Sabah and Riga.

Riga FS have won five of their last six games in all competitions.

Riga FS have won just one of their last five games in Europe away from home, although it came on their most recent travels: 1-0 vs Makedonija in the last round.

Sabah will be playing a European game on home turf for the first time in their history.

Sabah vs Riga FS Prediction

Sabah pulled off a huge win in their first-ever European game and will be inspired by their performance to cause another upset. Riga will bounce back here, given their experience, but winning by three goals looks unlikely.

The home side have a good defense and we do not expect them to concede enough goals to lose the tie altogether. Riga might win the game, but lose on aggregate.

Prediction: Sabah 1-2 Riga FS

Sabah vs Riga FS Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Riga FS to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes